There are many new food establishments in the works in Athens.
Crews are currently renovating the old uptown Wendy’s location at 40 S. Court St., Athens.
The new tenant will be ORYZA Asian Grill, according to meeting minutes from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission in December 2022. The commission will make sure any changes are still compatible with the other buildings in the historic district.
The original plan, created by Kayafas Architects in Wheeling, W. Va., called for a garage door feature and outdoor eating area, similar to nearby Chipotle. The commission has discussed the design at several meetings, as Chipotle’s garage door doesn’t fit into the district’s aesthetic and was installed before the historic district was created.
ORYZA Asian Grill allows customer to build their own bowl, salad or wrap with fresh, sustainable ingredients, according to its website.
The chain has other locations in Pittsburgh and Morgantown, W. Va.
Speaking of Chipotle, a Chipotle and Starbucks complex is being proposed at 960 E. State St., Athens, at the former Hocking River Motor Company location.
The project is a partnership with PM Company, a real estate developer based in Vienna, West Virginia, and RPG Management, a company that oversees housing rentals and storage units, based in Racine.
The property will have two separate buildings, one for each business, according to information provided by Jared Decker, from PMC, during the Planning Commission meeting on March 2. There are plans to build a $600,000 retaining wall on the property.
Service Safety Director Andy Stone notes that when he was working on his master’s degree, the site was a case study for him and his classmates. He praised the engineers for being able to figure out how to make the property usable.
The Planning Commission approved the development pending the developer following the instructions of the city engineer’s office and David Riggs, director of code enforcement and zoning administrator.
The next step in the process is for the developers to correct their plans and apply for a few permits.
Also on East State Street, but closer to town, Court Street Coffee plans to open a second location at 688 E. State St., next to Donato’s Pizza.
The location will offer drive-thru service and inside seating. The opening date has not been announced yet.
The original Court Street Coffee opened in 2009 and is at 67 Court St., beside Little Professor Book Store. Another location is at Holzer Clinic, 2131 E. State Street.
Also on Court Street, Buddy’s Lounge recently opened at 10 S. Court St., Athens.
The “bar,” is a lounge environment to enjoy THC, HHC and CBD products such as beverages, edibles, cartridges, flower and concentrate.
According to the website, Buddy’s Bud Co., with locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, maintains “local, state, and federal compliance while exceeding industry standards to provide an exceptionally potent, but more importantly — safe — product line for our customers.”
All of their products are sourced from three farms in Pennsylvania. All edibles are infused in the company’s West Virginia location.
For information, visit the website buddysbudco.com.
