Plans for ORYZA Asian Grill

These early plans for changes to 40 S. Court St., Athens, show the proposed facade of ORYZA Asian Grill. The Athens Historic Preservation Commission is working with the developer to make sure the plans align with the city’s historic district.

 Athens City Historic Preservation Commission

There are many new food establishments in the works in Athens.


Recipe of the Day

To submit business items for publication, email info@athensmessenger.com .

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.