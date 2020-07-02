New trash rates are now in effect for the city of Athens, effecting all categories and customers. The rates took effect July 1, 2020.
Part of the trash rates are due to a newly introduced curbside composting program, which is operated on an opt-out basis. The optional fee to be charged will be $6.33 per month per unit. A 5-gallon bucket will be distributed to participating households, which can place their buckets at the refuse pickup locations on the pickup day for it to be emptied. Customers who wish to opt-out must email their name and address to compost@ci.athens.oh.us — however, the cancellation will not go into effect until the compost bucket is returned.
Council members advocated for the compost program, seeking ways to keep more waste out of the landfill as an environmental effort. Concerns were also expressed by members that the additional fee could be a strain on low-income city residents.
Here are the base rates for owner-occupied units, without the composting fee:
- One 32-gallon container per week — $14.50
- Two 32-gallon containers per week —$21
Here are the base rates for rental units, minus the composting fee:
- 1-3 permitted residents — $21, two 32-gallon containers per week
- 4-6 permitted residents — $24, three 32-gallon containers per week
- 7-9 permitted residents — $25.50, four 32-gallon containers per week
- 10 or more permitted residents — $27, five 32-gallon containers per week (Includes fraternities/sororities)
An additional charge of $4.80 will be added per additional 32-gallon container.
Extra bags placed at the curbside will be billed at $5/bag.
Other non-bagged items are classified as a Special Haul and will be charged a minimum fee of $15 per cubic yard. Residents are instructed to place the items at the normal pickup day, and will be billed accordingly with no need of advance notice.
Per city ordinance, trash cans cannot be placed at the curb before dusk the day prior to pickup and must be removed from the curb no later than dusk of the day of pickup. Trash cans must be stored out of sight from the street.
Additional fees:
- Litter Control — All water/sewer accounts are charged a $1 fee per unit to cover the costs of a Solid Waste Inspector/Litter Control Officer.
- Cap Storm Sewer — All water/sewer accounts are charged this fee for the storm water sewer system. Residential customers are charged $2. Commercial/industrial customers are charged $4.
Businesses are offered rates based on the number of trash pickups per week.
- 1 pickup per week-$42.00/month
- 2 pickups per week-$54.00/month
- 3 pickups per week-$75.00/month
- 4 pickups per week- $97.50/month
- 5 pickups per week-$120.00/month
- 6 pickups per week-$142.50/month
- 7 pickups per week-$165.00/month
