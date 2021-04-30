The Athens County Board of Commissioners recently hired Laura Olbers as the new Athens County Planner.
Olbers served as an AmeriCorps/COMCorps member, and most recently worked at Live Healthy Appalachia. She has a Master of Public Health and a Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Disorders from Ohio University.
“I have been in Athens County most of my life and I’m really excited to be in this role. This is the place that raised me and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the county and make it the best it can be for all of us to work, play and live,” Olbers said.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel spoke of the difficulties the position has presented in recent years.
“[K]eeping this planning position filled has been a challenge in recent years, which makes long term planning difficult. I believe Laura will work well with our board of commissioners and serve in this capacity for many years to come,” Chmiel said.
The Commissioners all seemed to be pleased with the hire.
“I’m excited to have her on board...she’s truly a diamond in the rough,” Commissioner Charlie Adkins said.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason added that Olbers “brings broad experience to the job.”
Former Athens County Planner Bob Eichenberg, currently serving as interim planner, believes that Olbers’ work in public health meshes with local planning initiatives.
“She brings enthusiasm and energy to this important position in county government. I will provide some guidance, particularly with the subdivision and floodplain programs, as she fits into her new role,” Eichenberg said.
To learn more about the county planning office visit https://www.co.athensoh.org/departments/regional_county_planner.php
