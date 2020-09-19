Southeastern Ohio Legal Services’ Athens office is excited to announce the hire of a new Fellow, Caitlyn McDaniel. Caitlyn began work in the office on Sept. 1, 2020.
As an Ohio Access to Justice Fellow, Caitlyn will work to improve the lives of low-income people and families in the Ohio counties we serve. She will be starting Tenant Advocacy Project (TAP) Clinics offering legal information and representation to clients facing evictions and housing instability in the SEOLS service area. Her goal as a Fellow with our organization is to advocate for the ability of our low-income community members to assert and protect their rights through the justice system.
Caitlyn attended American University Washington College of Law, where she was a student attorney for the Disability Rights Clinic and received the Peter M. Cicchino Award for Outstanding Advocacy in the Public Interest. Caitlyn has previously worked with SEOLS as a two-time Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellow in Court Costs and Special Education.
Caitlyn is originally from Dublin, OH. She moved to Athens in 2011 as an undergraduate at Ohio University, where she studied War and Peace, Political Science and Anthropology. After graduating from OU, she worked at the Village Bakery and Casa Nueva and volunteered as a Board Member of the Buckeye Environmental Network.
“I am passionate about housing issues in Appalachian Ohio because I believe that a stable and safe home is a human right. In the words of Matthew Desmond, ‘without stable shelter, everything else falls apart.’ I look forward to working with tenants, housing providers, community groups and local agencies to address housing insecurity in our counties,” she said.
Caitlyn likes to spend her free time reading detective novels, visiting with family and friends, discovering new music and eating delicious food. She lives in Athens with her partner, Evan, and their two cats, Kona and Moonbeam.
SEOLS’ Athens office currently serves Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Morgan, Noble, Washington and Vinton counties.
