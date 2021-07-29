Even as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the country, forcing state and federal health authorities to alter recommendations regarding masking, health officials and educators alike agree that school must go on.
“We know that in-person learning is very important for the cognitive, social and emotional development of our children and can be conducted safely even in the face of COVID-19,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH chief medical officer.
In a statement released Wednesday, the Ohio Education Association urged communities to use every tool they have to keep students and staff safe when they return to school this fall — specifically, to in-person classes.
“The best way to ensure a safe return to in-person learning this fall is to follow the science and listen to the medical experts,” said OEA President Scott DiMauro.
The superintendents of all five Athens County school districts met Wednesday with Dr. James Gaskell, Athens County Health Department commissioner, and Athens City-County Health Department administrator Jack Pepper to discuss various safety guideline, according to Athens City Schools Superintendent Tom Gibbs. Each superintendent will meet with their staff in the coming weeks to develop protocols for their district, Gibbs said.
No district has announced definitive COVID-19 protocol changes since the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations in recent days.
The delta variant is 225% more transmissible than previously documented strains — it takes fewer virus particles for the virus to spread. That has caused a spike in the Ohio case rate, rising to 45.8 cases per 100,000 residents as of Monday. That’s up from 27 cases per 100,000 on July 15. Only the week before, Ohio had marked the lowest case rate since the pandemic began, at 17.6 cases per 100,000.
Both the state and federal health authorities encourage everyone who can to get the vaccine.
“Vaccines continue to provide strong protection, even against this new variant,” said Vanderhoff.
Available COVID vaccines appear to provide relatively strong protection against the delta variant. Since January 2021, 99.5% of Ohioans who died of COVID-19 had not been vaccinated. In the same period, 99.8% of those hospitalized due COVID-19 had not received the vaccine.
“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.
But children under the age of 12 do not yet qualify for vaccination, because the vaccine is still being tested for use among children. This poses an issue for K-12 schools, since most of their students are too young to get vaccinated.
Dr. Gary Grosel, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Ohio, predicts it will still be a number of months before the vaccine is approved for children.
On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health strongly recommended that all unvaccinated teachers, students and staff in K-12 schools wear masks; the CDC echoed that recommendation on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CDC revised its masking recommendation to include vaccinated individuals in “areas of substantial or high transmission.” It also recommended that anyone who has contact with someone who tested positive should be tested themselves, regardless of their vaccination status and whether they have symptoms.
The mask recommendations come alongside other measures including social distancing when able, increased sanitation and handwashing.
The CDC currently shows Ohio at a moderate level of transmission compared to many other states. In fact, Ohio is one of only 14 states that are below “substantial” or higher transmission levels, according to a tweet from the CDC.
Still, Grosel is nervous about Ohio’s rising numbers with the state’s vaccination rate below 50%. Almost 46% of Ohioans were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Physicians with hesitant patients need to be nonjudgmental while informing them of the benefits of vaccinations, Grosel stressed.
“This is not just for yourself,” stated Grosel. “This is for others and really the country and world at large,”
The damage and symptoms that can be caused by a COVID-19 infection are far worse than those of the vaccine, Vanderhoff said. For example, one concern raised by wary patients is the risk of developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that in severe cases can damage the heart. In fact, Vanderhoff said, patients are more likely to develop the condition from a COVID-19 infection; the chance of the vaccine causing it is rare.
Although children are less likely to become severely ill with COVID-19, they can still get ill and spread the virus to those around them, Vanderhoff said.
Grosel recommends that parents of school-aged children have their children wear masks even if their school doesn’t require it.
“My children are older now but if they were in that age group, I would have them going in with the masks,” said Grosel. “In my opinion, it’s the right thing to do at this point.”
