Athens CASA welcomed several new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) during a special swearing-in ceremony on June 30. The formal ceremony was conducted via video conference before Athens County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Stewart. The newest volunteer class includes local residents Natalie Alvarez, Alicia Billman, Julie Cohenour, Sarah Grace, Jen Newton, Laura Stevens and Zane Summers.
The event opened with remarks from the organization’s leaders including Executive Director Jenny Stotts.
“These volunteers have already contributed more than 35 hours of their time in training and are making a commitment to our kids, and for that, we are forever grateful,” Stotts said.
Friends of CASA Board Member and retired Social Worker Dave Hunter was present for the occasion and thanked the new volunteers for their dedication to the community’s children. Longtime CASA Volunteer Bettie Bow, a retired preschool intervention specialist, shared that she joined the organization because of its reputation for serving children and her desire to make a continued impact in the lives of vulnerable children. She advised the new volunteers to seek support and guidance from other CASA volunteers and the staff as they receive their first case assignments.
Judge Stewart administered the oath to serve.
“We rely on CASAs to help us understand what is really happening in these children’s lives and now during the time of COVID, we are relying on you more than ever,” Stewart said.
Athens CASA is one of about 1,000 such programs across the country charged with advocating for the best interests of children involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems because of abuse and neglect. Athens CASA is the only organization in the community authorized to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates in such cases.
For others interested in getting involved with Athens CASA, more information can be found at www.athenscasa.org.
