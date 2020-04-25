The last ten years have been full of changes for the Athens City School District (ACSD), and this new decade seems set to be the same. With construction on new buildings currently in progress and plans for others on the horizon, it is safe to say that in 10 years the school district will look completely different than it does now.
Looking back, the most noticeable difference for the district in the last decade has not been to the school buildings, but rather to the student body.
"The biggest change for the Athens City School District has been a slow decrease in student population coupled with challenges related to school funding," Superintendent Dr. Tom Gibbs said. "The net result has been that the District closed Chauncey Elementary School and then recently combined East and West Elementary Schools."
Combing the schools was part of a larger district-wide construction project that began in 2019 and is set to continue throughout the first half of the new decade.
In February 2019, the school district began the planning process for the new buildings by bringing in community member's input. In October, the school board approved a contract for East’s demolition with an estimated cost of around $700,000 for the “earthwork, abatement, building demolition and site demolition” to be performed by Ruscilli Construction Co. The demolition, which took place over the winter, included three homes purchased by the district.
On April 16, the school district approved a contract for the construction of East Elementary and the groundwork at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School. According to Gibbs, on-site construction is set to begin in May.
"We are still hoping to move into those two facilities in Fall of 2021," Gibbs said.
A preliminary look at the building design for East Elementary School was also presented in October. A representative of Schorr Architects detailed how the building would be laid out, as well as various features the team has incorporated to ensure a good experience for students, teachers and staff at the building.
The old building is built into the hill, and so the site presents a few difficulties. Verona Street will be extended as a private drive through the property and will connect to Wallace Drive.
The plan also had preliminary ideas for the outdoor play areas, which will be separated into “hard play” and “soft play” areas, which refers to the type of ground. Hard play areas utilize concrete or asphalt surfaces. There are separate play areas based on age groups.
In late November, the school received about $600,000 in success and wellness funds, which Gibbs has said will be used to create additional space in the new buildings for therapy, early learning and other services the designs could not account for due to state guidelines.
In addition to the new East Elementary building and Morrison-Gordan, there will be renovations/additions at The Plains Elementary School set to begin in fall of 2021.
"We'd move into that building in the Fall of 2022," Gibbs said. The district also plans to build a new high school, though they are currently waiting on matching funds from the state for that project. The final project for the district will utilize the district's existing building.
"The Middle School renovations are relatively minor and will be completed while students are still in the building over the course of the next year. We just completed a full roof replacement there in the Fall," Gibbs said.
Ultimately, when the new schools are completed, the ASCD will have a total of five school buildings, which is two less than just 10 years prior. The schools will also house the students differently than the ACSD has in the past.
"We currently operate multiple K-6 elementary schools," Gibbs said. "As the new school buildings open we will move to a structure that has two PK-3 schools and then all students will come together in 4th Grade. The Plains ES will become a grades 4-6 school."
The district hopes that these changes help to foster a diverse student body.
"This will allow for greater economic integration of our student population, creating more diverse populations of students starting as soon as students begin school," Gibbs said.
This is in line with the ACSD's goal to ensure that all students have access to quality education.
"We are constantly updating our curriculum and programming to improve how we explicitly provide supports for all of our students. In ten years the District will operate significantly differently than it does today and, we hope, will provide greater access to high-quality educational experiences for all of our students," Gibbs said.
Part of this effort revolves around technology and internet access – something many students in the district struggle with.
"We've been ramping up our use and access to technology in recent years and are very close to being one-to-one. The biggest hindrance are the number of our students who do not have internet access at home," Gibbs said.
This problem has become especially apparent for the district in light of the current school closures due to COVID-19.
"In some instances, getting high-speed internet in the more rural areas of our district is not possible. This issue has surfaced with the current COVID-19 situation, as there are obvious inequities between the urban and suburban districts that have been able to provide online learning and the more rural districts who really don't have that option," Gibbs said. "The Athens City School District is making an attempt to overcome this barrier, but for some of our neighboring districts, this just isn't an option."
Other ways that the school district is hoping to grow in the next decade are several educational programs that have already began.
"Of the programs we are implementing today, there are multiple that have the potential to set our district apart from others. A few of them include our focus and training on cognitively guided instruction in mathematics, multi-sensory approaches to early literacy instruction, and improvements in our special education service delivery," Gibbs said.
Each program ACSD is putting into place have the common "focus on equity of access to educational opportunities."
"Each is designed to allow all students to participate fully in our classes and curriculum and to provide the support each student needs to be successful," Gibbs said.
Despite all of the changes at the school district, Gibbs believes there is one thing that won't change. The quality of people within the district.
"Our people are our most positive asset," Gibbs said. "We have a team of professionals who really care about children and are willing to go above and beyond to help students get everything they need to be successful. We also have a very caring community that has supported our efforts."
