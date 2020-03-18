The first fast charge station for electric vehicles in Southeast Ohio has been installed at the Athens City Pool.
Andrew Chiki, Athens’ Deputy Service-Safety Director, spoke about the new charging station in a video posted to the city’s YouTube page. In it, he explains how to use the DC Fast Charge Station.
Charging stations designated as “fast charge” are able to fill an 80-mile battery in about 30 minutes, as opposed to a Level 2 charger which would take around 3.5 hours. Level 1 chargers are even slower, and would take about 16 hours to fully fill an 80-mile battery.
Shorter stops to “fill up” allow EV users to get moving faster, especially on longer trips. The hope of bringing a DC Fast Charge station to Athens, especially East State Street, is it also encourages drivers who have stopped to charge to spend money in Athens and helps encourage more drivers to use electric vehicles.
According to Chiki, the ChargePoint app is used with the station as a payment method. The station can be used with many different kinds of EV.
“The idea is to increase the amount of travel that can be done with an EV,” he said. “We’re an important connection point between Columbus and West Virginia, a connection point between the Northern part of the state and the Southern part of the state.”
In 2018, the first EV charger was installed in Nelsonville, which was also hoped to increase EV travel distance.
New charger locations are important for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, as many of the lower-end electric vehicles have an average range of 50 miles. On average, most Americans drive about 40 miles per day, which allows motorists plenty of time to recharge their batteries for the next day. When it comes to longer trips, however, is when the rubber hits the road.
Most electric vehicles can charge out of a regular outlet, but it takes longer on a regular outlet than with an official EV charger. The majority of public chargers in Athens County are Level 1 and have a standard charging time from between 30 minutes to four hours depending on the car.
“We’re really excited to have this in the community,” Chiki said. “Hopefully it will increase the number of people who come down here, check out our shops, check out our businesses as they’re passing through.”
The charging station costs 15 cents a minute for the first 30 minutes of charging, and 25 cents thereafter.
“Compared to the gas station, pretty darn cheap,” Chiki noted.
