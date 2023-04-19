With all bids for constructing a new fire station at least 20% above the architect's estimated cost, Athens City Council unanimously voted on an ordinance appropriating additional funding for the project.
During Monday's regular meeting, council took an ordinance off the table authorizing the service safety director to enter into a contract to construct the facility. It unanimously passed as an emergency measure, meaning it didn't go through the usual three readings needed to go into effect.
Recently, while the city awaited authorization from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and the Controlling Board to purchase the 10-acre property from Ohio University near Stimson Avenue, the city advertised a request for bids to construct the new fire station, Service Safety Director Andy Stone said.
"The architect's estimate, when we opened those bids, was $9 million for construction," he said. "The lowest bid we have is $11.5 million. The highest bid we have is $13.5 million. The law requires a public entity to (accept bids) within 10% of the design professional's estimate."
The city adjusted the plans, and a new bid opening is scheduled for April 27.
The architect changed the cost estimate to $11.8 million. Stone said the city hopes to have at least five or six companies bid on the construction project.
The council approved $12.4 million for the building's construction by passing the ordinance. In previous measures, the council approved $8.4 million from the safety services bond.
The service safety director can now spend up to $13.67 million on the project.
The additional $4 million will come from the general fund ($3 million) and American Rescue Plan Act funds ($1 million).
The ordinance puts funding in place so the city can move forward on the project. City administration plans to borrow the additional $4 million by expanding the service safety bond, Stone said.
"If you pass this (ordinance) tonight, this will put money in place so we can go ahead and get under contract," he said.
If council offers another bond and borrows against the safety services levy, the city administration will present an ordinance amendment, Stone said.
After bond proceeds start coming in, the ordinance amendment would strike the appropriations from the general funds and ARPA fund.
"In order to have money on hand and appropriate it to award a project, we're asking you to temporarily appropriate this $4 million," Stone said to the council. "Then, if the body so desires to pass the ordinance that'll allow for that extra bond issuance, then that's how we recommend that we proceed."
Stone and Mayor Steve Patterson told the council that they'd provide the council with information on how much interest the city would pay on the extra bond issuance.
Also, regarding the fire department, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance adding 2.5 staff positions to the Athens Fire Department. A grant will fund the positions for two years.
At the April 10 committee meeting, At-Large Representative Ben Ziff asked whether the added positions could be permanent. After the meeting, Stone provided the council with a detailed list of the fire department's overtime hours going back to 2011.
"What jumped out to me was a tremendous increase in overtime since 2011," said Alan Swank, 4th Ward representative. "In 2011, 21 firefighters accumulated 3,049 hours of overtime. .... (W)e get to 2022, 24 firefighters, 9,134 hours of overtime, for a total of $426,000. Why not make it permanent? Because it's obvious we have the need for personnel to serve the city."
Overtime can take its toll on an employee physically and mentally, Swank said.
"If we have firefighters working this many hours of overtime, what toll is that taking on them from both a physical and a mental standpoint? And what potential danger is it placing the buildings and the citizens of Athens in?" he asked. "If we have firefighters working that many hours, can they be at their best for 9,134 extra hours when they have to make split-second decisions?"
Solveig Spjelndes, 1st Ward Representative, noted that the fire department had 21 firefighters in 1972, but now there are more buildings to protect.
Stone suggested council approve the positions for now. Before the funding expires, the city administration can evaluate whether the fire department needs the jobs permanently and how to fund them.
"I will continue to look closely every year at our revenue and our expenses and see, just sort of make a dent," Stone said.
In other matters, Athens City Council approved the following ordinances in their third reading. They will go into effect in 30 days:
- An ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a grant agreement with Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council for 2023.
- An appropriation ordinance.
- An ordinance granting a public right-of-way use permit for a sign at 758 W. Union St.
Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. April 24 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
