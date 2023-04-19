Site of new fire station

At the end of Stimson Avenue, by the roundabout in Athens, crews move fill dirt at the site for the proposed fire station earlier this year. Athens City Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the service safety director to spend up to a total of $13.67 million for the project. About $12.4 million was approved for construction after the bids came in over the estimated cost of $9 million.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

With all bids for constructing a new fire station at least 20% above the architect's estimated cost, Athens City Council unanimously voted on an ordinance appropriating additional funding for the project.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.