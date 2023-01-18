While the City of Athens prepares for the construction of its new fire station, the state still needs to sign off on the city’s land purchase from Ohio University.
Athens City Council conducted the first reading of an ordinance allowing the safety service director to get bids for the station’s construction during its regular meeting Tuesday in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building.
While Ohio University and the city have both agreed to the sale of a little over 10 acres off Stimson Avenue, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services determines whether the property can be sold, said Safety-Service Director Andy Stone.
“It is the state that is actually selling the property,” he said. “(The deal) can only be approved after the state controlling board meets.”
The state board is not scheduled to meet until Feb. 27. After it approves the sale, the Department of Administrative Services director must sign off on the sale. The state doesn’t believe that this will happen in time for when city council conducts the ordinance’s third reading.
Stone will ask council to table the ordinance during its third reading until the state approves the sale, he said.
“After the director signs, we can ask you to come back and pass the ordinance on a third reading,” Stone said.
At-Large Council Member Micah McCarey, who introduced the ordinance, noted that the service-safety director is authorized to spend up to $10.27 million on the new fire headquarters, a significant increase over what they discussed when the project started.
Stone said that he and Fire Chief Robert Rymer met with the architect to discuss the project.
“We were hoping we could get close to similar costs as in New Philadelphia,” he said. “(Our architect) did the design of their new facility two years ago. It cost about $280 per square foot. We got estimates from the architect, reviewed other bids and had a contractor review it. We came up with a cost of $383 per square foot.”
Several residents inquired whether the site preparation to get the station above the flood plain was part of the increase in costs, McCarey said.
“The project cost is up due to the cost of building materials,” Stone said. “The supply chain costs and labor costs have significantly increased in the past several years and months. We did pretty good on the cost of raising the elevation of the site.”
The city is making every effort to make the bids competitive, he said.
“We hope to get bids under $9 million,” Stone said. “We don’t want to request a small amount of money, get higher bids than we expect, and have to rebid. That will slow down the project.”
The city hopes to open construction bids on March 15. They hope to award the contract on March 20, Stone said.
In other matters, council held the first reading of several ordinances involving festivals and other activities that require the closure of city streets.
Among those mentioned at the meeting, were Boogie on the Bricks, Ohio Brew Week, The Plains Lions Club’s cruise-ins, Ohio University Welcome Weekend, Halloween, downtown trick-or-treat and Passion Works’ New Year’s Eve party.
City Council will next meet in committees at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at council chambers, on the third floor of the city building. The ad hoc pedestrian accessibility committee plans to give a presentation on its report and plan during the meeting, according to 1st Ward Council Member Solveig Spjeldnes.
