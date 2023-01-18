Stimson property

At the end of Stimson Avenue, by the roundabout in Athens, crews move fill dirt at the site for the proposed fire station. The project has an estimated total cost over $10 million. The city hopes to award the construction bid in late March.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

While the City of Athens prepares for the construction of its new fire station, the state still needs to sign off on the city’s land purchase from Ohio University.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.