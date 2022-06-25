Tractor Supply’s new one-stop-shopping experience is sure to please everyone — from people who dig gardening to dogs who just like to dig.
The recently remodeled store located at 1000 East State Street now offers customers both a brand new extensive Garden Center and a Pet Wash station where they can was their dogs for just $9.99.
The Garden Center will provide customers with an assortment of lawn and garden products from brands like Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables. Some of the items they’ll be able to shop for include annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables.
Store Manager, Jason Ankeney stated, “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center. It offers customers more products than ever before.”
Ankeney added, “Whether you’re a first-time gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs.”
At the Pet Wash station, dog owners will have access to elevated wash bays, grooming tables, speciality shampoos, brushes, combs and plenty of fluffy towels.
This new feature is also loaded with professional dryers and provides pet owners with waterproof aprons. Then, after their bath, pets and their owners can browse the store’s big assortment of name brand pet toys, beds, collars, leashes and dog food.
Ankeney specified that, “At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience-from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an ever better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here.”
For over 80 years, Tractor Supply Company has been the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. As of March 26, 2022, there are 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.
Their target niche includes farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. The chain provides an extensive mix of products for customers homes, farms, pets and animals with a focus on product localization.
The East State store’s hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 8:00a.m-8:00p.m., and 9:00a.m.-7:00p.m, on Sundays. To reach the store directly call 740-594-1892.
