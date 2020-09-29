Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed a new judge to the Fourth District Court of Appeals in late July.
Kristy Wilkin, of Hillsboro, Ohio, assumed office on Aug. 3, 2020, and is running for election for the remainder of the unexpired term that will end on Feb. 8, 2023. Her name will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, as she is replacing Judge Matthew W. McFarland, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as judge for the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Athens County Common Pleas Courtroom, where Wilkin will join three other judges in presiding over cases from Jackson, Ross and Vinton County.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of President Judge Jason Smith, of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael Hess, of Circleville; Judge Peter Abele, of Athens; and Judge Kristy Wilkin, of Hillsboro.
Wilkin served as a partner at Peelle Law Offices Co. LPA in Hillsboro prior to her appointment. She has served as an adjunct professor at Southern State Community College and has held a judicial externship in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
She graduated cum laude from Xavier University with a degree in accounting and holds a degree from the Ohio Northern University Petit School of Law, where she served as associate editor of the law review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.