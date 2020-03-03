YORK TWP. — Several dozen individuals posted bail for various “crimes” on Saturday, all in the name of bringing support for the York Township Volunteer Fire Department.
That’s because they were helping with the 2nd Annual York Twp. Volunteer Fire Department Jail ’n Bail. The event, held Saturday starting at 7 a.m., was a fundraiser to support the department, and specifically, the Box 5 site support truck. The fire department also hosted an unveiling of the department’s new landing zone with a helicopter landing by Medflight.
Mark Hall Jr. is the director of Box 5, said Saturday afternoon the event had been “amazing,” and he was “blown away” by the community’s response and support. Hall had been working with the Volunteer Fire Department for a few years before Box 5 was donated by Medflight, and said it’s an important asset not just for York Township, but also to the surrounding areas where York Township supplies mutual aid. The intention for the Saturday fundraiser was to raise enough funding to expand Box 5’s capabilities when on-scene.
“This (fundraiser) was kinda mine and the chief’s (Scott McManus) idea,” he said. “This is the complete fundraiser for Box 5 … even though it is a fire department owned truck, it’s kind of — it supports itself. There’s not hardly any tax-payer dollars that are used for that vehicle.”
Last year, the firefighters organized the first “Jail ’n Bail” event to raise money for the site support truck, utilizing notable local individuals to bring in donations. Participants, such as Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders; Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville); or beloved 107.7 radio station cat Simon; are “arrested,” and can only be “released” if bail is met.
Some who are “arrested” pay their own bail, so as to not have to take a photo in the Department’s “jail cell,” but others are play along, Hall noted.
The fundraiser resulted in about $7,000, York Twp. Fire Department noted in a Facebook post, and upwards of $10,000 has been promised for various bonds. Last year, the department had hoped to raise about $3,000 for the scene support unit through the Jail ’n Bail. Instead, they raised about $12,000 through various community donations.
The money will be used to install canopies on the sides of Box 5, providing shelter for firefighters recovering from fighting fires; a cell phone booster, to allow better connectivity in Southeast Ohio’s hilly geography; a mobile shower, to clean the firefighters off during their down time; and a MARCS radio, to talk with departments not located in Athens County and using different frequencies. These items may seem strange, but for Box 5, they fit right in.
“Box 5 is a scene support unit,” Hall explained. “Say you’re on the fire department and there’s a big house fire. After going in, the guys are supposed to take a break for 20 minutes, what they call a rehab.”
Box 5 used to be called a rehab unit, before York Twp. Volunteer Fire Department decided it was just not accurate. The unit has helped several other area agencies with operations throughout Athens and the surrounding counties, from Hocking to Perry and Meigs.
“What we do is go and set up on scene out of their way,” Hall said. “We provide cold drinks or warm beverages, shelter, places to sit down, places to rest and rehydrate — we offer everything on the Box, right down to spare socks.”
Hall noted he is always adding things to the truck, with the most recent addition being sunscreen. He also noted the strong support the fundraiser had garnered from area departments.
“Just about every department in the area has shown up,” he said.
At 1 p.m., the new landing zone was unveiled and Medflight brought a helicopter to try the new zone out. McKee Paving, which had donated the time and material to build the zone, was also honored with a plaque.
The zone was needed, as before any helicopter landing in the area would require landing on the road, causing delays to motorists and safety hazards for all involved.
