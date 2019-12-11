Nelsonville City Hall
Nelsonville City Council meets every other Monday at City Hall.

 Messenger photo by Heather Willard

NELSONVILLE — Following the November election, new council members have been sworn in to the Nelsonville City Council, and new officers were elected.

The new president of council is Tony Dunfee, and vice president is Linda Watkins. There are two seats that will run through Dec. 5, 2021, which were awarded to Cory Taylor and Greg Smith; and three full-term seats went to Tony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson and Linda Watkins. Two seats remained untouched, and are held by incumbent council persons Carla Grant and Daniel Sherman.

Dunfee was appointed to an open seat on Council a year ago, and this marks the first time he has been publicly elected. He has advocated for the Nelsonville Police Department to patrol the neighborhoods on foot to improve relationships and communication with local residents. He is also in favor of a stricter housing code.

Watkins has advocated for improving the city’s infrastructure and cleaning up the city.

