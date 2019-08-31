NEW LEXINGTON — Another day completed meets another milestone made. Dorothy Shriner is another area resident that has seen 100 years of life, and on Thursday, Aug. 29 she celebrated her 104th birthday.
Shriner was born in Fairfield County but has lived in Perry County for most of her long life. She now resides at an SKLD facility just outside of New Lexington. She is among 78 residents living there, and is one of two centenarians.
“Dorothy is just a wonderful lady,” SKLD Activity Director Shana Altier told The Perry County Tribune. “She is a special family person — she is just a special person to us.”
Asked about her hobbies, Shriner said she enjoys reading her Bible and getting visits from her family.
Altier commented that Shriner is very active in the facility’s community. Shriner can often be seen out on the front porch talking to visitors as they come in, and she regularly attends organizing singing groups and church services.
Her husband was a preacher for many years, according to Shriner’s grandson, Rick. Shriner raised her family on their family farm, which was four miles south of Junction City. While her husband preached in the Shawnee area, Shriner took full charge in raising their three children. Shriner would end up having 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The facility’s cook baked a cake for Shriner’s big milestone.
“It’s very special to us,” Altier stated. “We want to make the quality of their life to be the greatest that we can make it.”
* * *
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for The Perry County Tribune.
