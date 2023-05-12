New mother shares her thoughts

JACKSON — When Rylee Tanner Weber was born, her mother said her world changed for the better.
Rylee was brought into this world April 26 to parents Emily Call and Tyler Weber both of Jackson. Because Rylee weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces and was 16 3/4 inches long when she was born, she is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington, W.Va., so this story is no simple birth announcement.
“I am scared because she is still currently in the NICU at Cabell Huntington, but she is doing very well and just needs some extra time to grow before coming home,” Call said. “I am definitely excited for her to come home so that she can meet the rest of her family and start making memories!”
Call is a new mother and she will celebrate her first Mother's Day on Sunday.
“This is my first child and honestly, being a mother is the best feeling,” she said. “The love I feel for my daughter already is a love that is difficult to describe and different from any other love that I have felt before.”
Though the situation is not ideal, Call is in good spirits.
“I feel like I can’t get my mind to stop most days since she’s been born because of the worry,” she said. “It does help though knowing that other than her small size, she is perfectly healthy.”
Call, 23, finished her first year of teaching at Wellston Middle School as a 6th-8th grade intervention specialist. Call said she will be taking some time to be home with Rylee for a while, then she plans on being a substitute teacher for the 2023-2024 school year so that her schedule will be a little more flexible if she needs to be home with her daughter.
Like with most folks, being a parent changes people for the better.
“I do think motherhood has changed me and I definitely think for the better,” Call said. “I never knew I could love someone or something as much as I love my daughter! It’s a different kind of love from that of a spouse or of other family members or loved ones.”
Call continued, “I also feel like in the two weeks since her birth, my mindset around life has changed. I notice little things like that I am more cautious when I drive to and from the hospital to see her and to other places because I now have a child who depends on me for love and care. I notice that in general, I am taking better care of myself because I know that she does and will continue to need me. My whole world has changed and I am grateful that I have the opportunity to be a mom because it is something that I have always wanted for myself!”
