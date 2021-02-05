OhioHealth announced this week the completion of its new 30,000 square foot, two-story medical office building on the O’Bleness Hospital campus. The 11.3 million dollar project is on the land situated between the hospital at 55 Hospital Drive and the OhioHealth Urgent Care Athens building at 265 West Union Street in Athens.
The OhioHealth Medical Offices at 26 Hospital Drive will house all Athens-based OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College primary care practices, including those previously located at the Castrop Health Center, in Parks Hall on the Ohio University campus and on Columbus Road and West Union Street in Athens. The facility also houses a new outpatient lab.
“We’re excited for our patients to experience the new space,” said Steve Davies, senior director of operations for the south region of the OhioHealth Physician Group. “We planned this project with an eye toward convenience. Our patients will benefit from having their primary and specialty care doctors in close proximity and from having lab and imaging services located within walking distance of their physician offices.”
The facility is also the new home of OhioHealth Family Medicine, O’Bleness’ family medicine residency clinic and features 5,000 square feet of additional space reserved to accommodate future growth. OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College specialty practices will remain in the Castrop Health Center, allowing both patients and providers easy access to the hospital and its services.
“We’re proud to expand our hospital campus as we continue our journey to serve as a healthcare hub for southeast Ohio,” said Mark Seckinger, president, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
The lab draw site and the family medicine residency clinic completed their moves on Feb. 1 and are now open. Primary care practices will open to patients on Feb. 8.
This is the latest in a series of capital investments made by OhioHealth in recent years. Including the Medical Offices at 26 Hospital Drive, OhioHealth has invested over 45 million dollars in the region’s healthcare infrastructure over the past six years, including:
- A new OhioHealth Cancer Care facility on the hospital campus, which also added radiation oncology services
- A new state-of-the-art intensive care unit at O’Bleness Hospital
- The construction of the OhioHealth Nelsonville Health Center
- A major expansion and renovation of the O’Bleness Hospital Emergency Department
- The transition to CareConnect (OhioHealth’s systemwide electronic medical record)
- Numerous equipment and facilities upgrades throughout the hospital campus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.