Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 24 newspaper on Page A3.
Ohio University has named a permanent director of its Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center after almost a year of uncertainty surrounded the position.
In an online posting Dec. 18, the university announced Micah McCarey as the new director. McCarey had been serving as interim director since May, when the university’s nationwide search for a new director resulted in no hires.
“It’s incredibly important to me that the entirety of the LGBTQ+ spectrum and broader community feels welcome at our LGBT Center,” said McCarey. “I’m passionate about supporting and empowering our students and visitors who find a safe space in our Center. It’s our job to share the network of support LGBTQ+ individuals have access to across the University and in the Athens community.”
Previously, McCarey was working in Housing and Resident Life as an Assistant Director for East Green and Diversity Initiatives and as a resident director. McCarey holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Ohio University and is currently working to complete a doctorate. He replaced Tyrone Carr, who served as interim director since the firing of the former director delfin bautista in January 2019.
At that time, the removal of bautista resulted in protests in and around Cutler Hall on Ohio University’s campus where President M. Duane Nellis’ office is located.
At the protest, employees of the LGBT Center described the latest news as part of the university’s efforts to “suppress” the resources provided to OU students.
