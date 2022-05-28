Much like the music of the composer he shares a name with, Bach the four-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever, has a disposition that could be described as “solemn,” “mellow” and “very structure-oriented.”
In conjunction, Bach is partial to duets — which as it turns out is an essential part of his new job as half of the Ohio University Police Department’s newest K-9 team.
On May 6, Bach and his partner, OUPD Officer Brandon King, both graduated from the Columbus Division of Fire K-9 Explosive Detection Canine (EDC) program.
King is a 21-year veteran of the OUPD.
To become certified, Bach and King had to go through an extensive eight-week EDC handler school. This consisted of imprinting Bach on 23 select scent compounds common in most explosives-including home-made bombs.
As for King, he learned about basic canine behaviors, canine first aid, recognition of canine distress, leash skills, commands and operational protocols for a variety of different scenarios.
Bach and King were also tested to establish that they could work well together as a team.
Since he and Bach were basically strangers, King anticipated that his first official canine partner might experience some anxiety once they actually started working together.
However, any apprehensions he had were soon put to rest. King recalled how, “Bach was so easy to work with and loves people so much that he and I seemed to bond immediately.”
In addition to being certified through the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) Bach and King earned an explosives detection certification through the North American Work Police Dog Association (NAWPDA) program.
Their duties at Ohio University will include searching out the sources of specific odors and “sweeping” large public event spaces for bombs prior and during high profile public gatherings like sporting events, parades and festivals.
Bach was donated by his previous owners, the Hammond-Galloway Family. In February, he spent nearly six weeks working with Columbus Fire K-9 Trainer, Firefighter Dennis Hammond, for his initial training and imprinting on potentially explosive odors.
In order to become part of K-9 team, Bach was also tested to make sure he would not be distracted by things like loud noises and noisy crowds while he was on the job.
In response, King said that, “Since labs are hunting dogs it’s in his nature to stay focused — especially when he’s outdoors. Bach is very friendly and loves people. But, when he’s in work mode nothing seems to phase him!”
However, just because Bach meet the qualifications to become part of a K-9 team doesn’t mean his training is over. King noted that his partner still trains six days a week.
He elaborated that the purpose of this ongoing training regimen is to help Bach retain the skills he’s already learned and keep them fresh in his memory.
When Bach isn’t working at Ohio University, he’s content to be a welcome addition to King’s family — which includes a cat.
He remembered how, “Even though it took the cat a while to get used to Bach being around-he was so unfazed by the cat that now the two of them sleep close to each other.”
In his downtime, Bach enjoys doing things most dogs love to do — like catching a frisbee and playing in water.
As for his guard dog skills, King said, “Bach is a very light sleeper. So, if I get up in the night he’s lets me know he knows I’m awake. Bach is the kind of dog you can’t sneak past because his nose is always working!”
King conveyed that, “I really lucked out with Bach. He’s really just a lovable, good, fun, kind of dog.”
Which direction does Bach lean when it comes to his taste in music?
King replied, “So, I’m a Christian/Country type of music listener and when I leave him (Bach) at the house in a kennel or in the cruiser, those are the radio stations I turn on.
King concluded, “He hasn’t complained yet. If his bark gets a twang or he asks me to Baptize him, I’ll know he’s OK with what he’s listening to.”
