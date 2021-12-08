A group of Nelsonville residents is working to bring a new park across the street from a large apartment complex and only a short walk from the Public Square.
Proposed for the corner of Fayette Street and Jefferson Street, the park will be located across the street from the Nelson School Commons in place of buildings City Manager Scott Frank described as “blighted.”
Frank added, “I think it will clean up that neighborhood, take care of some of the blight and spruce up the area.”
Frank said the park is being spearheaded by Nelsonville residents and was first suggested to him a few months ago as a “napkin idea” that a resident brought back to friends.
“It just started snowballing from there,” Frank said.
At a special city council meeting Monday, the city accepted the donation of a property at 192 Fayette Street and authorized City Manager Scott Frank to enter a contract to demolish the building on the property for the purpose of creating a green space.
Nelsonville resident Stuart Brooks said he and his wife purchased the property in order to donate it to the city because he’s “just a civic minded person.”
“I want to improve this town,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the future park will be called Nelsonville Greyhound Park to commemorate the former Nelsonville High School greyhounds. The Nelson School Commons is based at the former school, which closed in 1967 due to the merger of the Nelsonville and Buchtel-York school districts.
“My brothers and sisters graduated from there, and the houses needed to be torn down anyway,” Brooks said. “I think it’ll be a nice tribute to the school, and the school looks beautiful.”
Brooks said the demolition of the building at 192 Fayette Street began the afternoon the sale and donation of the property was finalized, on Dec. 8.
Meanwhile, Nelsonville residents are raising money to purchase another property on the corner of Fayette and Jefferson streets, a former gas station owned by Nelsonville landlord John Harley that currently hosts multiple occupied rentals.
Frank said the landlord is working to find alternative homes for the building’s residents and said he expects the city to begin making progress on the demolition of that property after residents are successfully relocated in the spring.
Nelsonville resident Betty Jo Parsley is among those working to purchase the corner building.
“We all want to see this happen,” Parsley said. “It is in a very central location, and we want to have something more nurturing than what’s there right now.”
Parsley shared her vision for the park.
“It’ll be a place for the people living in the school to have recreation if they want to,” Parsley said. “We’re going to have star brick sidewalks in it, we’re going to do some other enhancements there — plantings, trees. It will just enhance the neighborhood, and anyone can use it. A lot of people would walk their dogs through there, and you could sit down if you wanted to.”
At a meeting of the Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee last week, Frank said that following the demolitions, the next step for the city will be to level the area and plant grass to convert the properties into a green space. Frank added that any infrastructure for the park could come later as private donations become available.
Frank said at the committee meeting that, beyond the cost of demolitions, the city will be responsible for the cost of mowing the property and electrical costs for any lighting. Otherwise, Frank said the project will not represent much ongoing cost to Nelsonville.
Parsley said the park will ultimately make Nelsonville a better place to live.
“It’s just an opportunity for our community to take something and turn it into something better than what we have right now,” Parsley said. “It’s just another highlight, and I think another way that Nelsonville is reflecting upon what we hope our future is going to be.”
This is one of multiple parks currently proposed for Nelsonville. The city is also working to add a dog park near the river, as The Athens Messenger previously reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.