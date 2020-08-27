A new partnership between OhioHealth and Live Healthy Appalachia will be focusing on resilience of those on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the physical and mental health of caregivers and health care workers,” said Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “It’s brought another layer of stress to a work environment that is by its very nature challenging.”
The partnership announced a new program, “Self-Care for Healthcare Workers” on Wednesday. The 18-session program seeks to empower care providers to care for themselves. The program will provide education and support for healthcare workers to enable them to implement positive lifestyle changes to improve their physical and mental health.
The program is conducted by Live Healthy Appalachia and funded by the Athens County Foundation and donor support through the OhioHealth Foundation. OhioHealth will provide all of the program lab work at no cost.
“Healthcare workers looking for motivation and accountability to improve their health from the comfort of their own home should consider this opportunity. They’ll learn how to eat better, move more and manage their stress to become more emotionally resilient,” said Amy Lipka, Director of Adult Education for Live Healthy Appalachia.
“We’re proud to offer this program to not only our associates, but anyone in the community who works in healthcare,” said Dixon. “Our community needs our healthcare workers to feel supported during this time and have the tools to be their best selves both at work and at home.”
Enrollment for the program is available on a first-come first-served basis, and will be free for any frontline healthcare workers in Athens County.
The program is slated to begin in mid-September. Informational sessions will be held Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. For more information visit https://livehealthyappalachia.org/what-we-do/chip/upcoming-classes.html.
