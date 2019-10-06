New bikepaths in this area are celebrated just like new businesses are — with enthusiasm and a big ribbon ready to cut.
The Hockhocking Adena Bikeway grew a little bit longer this past week with the official opening of the County Road 24A Extension. This 1.6-mile stretch begins at the edge of East State Street near Holzer and runs to County Road 24A (South Canaan). This moves the Bikeway’s terminus further eastward.
This is the latest Bikeway extension and follows similar projects like the Columbus Road spur and the connection to Athens High School.
The three Athens County Commissioners Lenny Eliason, Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel were on-hand for Wednesday’s ribbon cutting alongside County Planner Jessie Powers. The extension was primarily funded by state grants and the construction project was managed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
There is a broader goal to connect the cities of Athens and Belpre via a bike trail, but that may take awhile. Despite some progress made through rail-trail projects near Frost and Torch, there are still sizable gaps in between.
David Brennan, a member of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway board, was also present at the ribbon cutting and said he was encouraged by the ongoing effort to connect all of Ohio with bike paths. Brennan described having been involved in a meeting with Gov. Dick Celeste in the early 1980s to “get the ball rolling” on building these trails.
“This is just one more little step,” Brennan said, adding that these paths increase local tourism and improve residents’ quality of life.
Up next is another Hockhocking extension known as the Chauncey bike path spur. This project, funded by a $1.5 million ODOT Transportation Alternative Program grant and a $225,000 Clean Ohio Trail Fund grand, will connect the existing bike path to the village of Chauncey. The project will also include a bridge over the Hocking River.
