Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour will release a new poetry anthology focused on the state’s Appalachian region, with shipping beginning later this month.
“People often forget, and many do not even know, that nearly one quarter of the State of Ohio rests inside Appalachia proper,” Gunter-Seymour said in a statement, “and pockets of Appalachian families who out-migrated generations ago prominently exist throughout the state, still firmly attached to their Appalachian roots. This collection is an intimate look at landscape and family from within Central Appalachia, delving far deeper than mainstream journalism.”
The anthology, ”’I Thought I Heard A Cardinal Sing’ — Ohio’s Appalachian Voices,” was announced earlier this week in a press release from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
The anthology focuses on the unique cultural experiences of poets located in or connected to Appalachian Ohio.
The anthology was conceived and produced by Gunter-Seymour. A graphic artist as well as a poet, Gunter-Seymour designed the anthology, recruited and edited the collection.
A lavish mix of voices are included in the anthology, with work featured from Black, Indigenous, nonbinary and LGBTQ people; people of all ages — from teenagers to older poets; poets in recovery, some differently-abled or with developmental differences; emerging and well-established poets.
Among those features, some live in the state while others live in other areas throughout the country — but all have a deep connection to Appalachian Ohio.
Ohio University Director of Creative Writing Mark Halliday wrote of the anthology, “This abundant anthology encompasses many styles and vantage points and backgrounds, creating a richly detailed tapestry of human experience in Appalachian Ohio. There is a pervasive sense of stoical courage in dealing with the rough edges of life; and many poems recognize and honor that struggle in the lives of past generations. The cumulative evocation of imaginative persistence in wooded valleys and on winding hilly roads and in hundreds of towns is seriously moving.”
Ten “Meet the Poets” reading events are scheduled throughout the state over the next several months, beginning with the anthology’s launch on Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the historic Mercantile Library, in Cincinnati, sponsored by the Urban Appalachian Community Coalition.
Additional readings will be held in Westerville, Ironton, Marietta, Youngstown, Akron, Athens, Toledo, South Euclid and Coshocton.
The Athens event will be virtual and will take place on May 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by Ohio University’s Multicultural Center.
More information about each event is available online through Gunter-Seymour’s website.
These readings will allow Ohio Appalachian voices to fill the air and provide opportunities for contributors to meet each other and connect with Ohio communities across the entire state.
Copies of the anthology can be purchased directly from the publisher, Sheila-Na-Gig Editions, at sheilanagigblog.com/cardinal-sing. Discount pricing is available for schools and non-profits.
Gunter-Seymour currently is serving an unprecedented second term as Ohio’s laureate. Gunter-Seymour is also among FAO’s first “Arts & Culture Pillar Fellows.”
Through the nonprofit’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, FAO creates opportunities across five programmatic areas known as Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health & Human Services. The Pillars of Prosperity Fellowship Program provides targeted support to individual leaders to help them grow their impact from one local community to many. Gunter-Seymour is among three Fellows in the 2021 inaugural class.
Publication of the anthology was made possible by the Academy of American Poets with funds from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
With additional funding provided by FAO, a copy of the anthology will be supplied to all public libraries throughout Ohio and to all Appalachian Ohio middle and high schools, allowing access for Ohioans of all ages to read the poems and experience examples of Appalachian Ohio heritage and culture.
“We are thrilled to have Kari Gunter-Seymour serving as a Fellow of our Arts & Culture Pillar of Prosperity and to support this wonderful anthology highlighting what it means to be a Child of Appalachia,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “We believe this unique collection will encourage our region’s students and educators to tell their own rich stories.”
Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities and its future. The organization helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful to them and to our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.