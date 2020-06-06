The Athens County Commissioners have issued a new set of procedures for those seeking use of county government offices.
The offices were closed to the public this spring to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and new measures have been implemented to keep office staff as well as visitors safe. Public meetings have been held virtually through online platforms.
Some employees may still be working from home, the Commissioners’ announcement stated, and visitors are asked to wear a mask when visiting county offices.
The Commissioners reminded constituents that “protection from COVID-19 is similar to steps one would take to protect themselves from the influenza virus.”
These measures include:
• Washing hands with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds
• Practicing social distancing of about 6 feet or more
• Those exhibiting symptoms (headache, fever, respiratory issues) should stay home
Despite these new changes, the County’s offices are largely operating as normal as of Tuesday, June 2, at 8 a.m.
There are a few exceptions.
Athens County Children’s Services is operating on an essential services only model.
Athens County Department of Jobs and Family Services Offices are operating by appointment. The services at DJFS or the OhioMeansJobs center can be accessed via phone or online at jfs.athensoh.org. Documents can be dropped off at the drop box located near the entrances of the buildings.
Foodbox distribution will continue from the County Home.
The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities including Beacon School, PersonnelPlus, Integrate Athens, Early Intervention, and the Service & Support Administration office will all be closed to all — this includes staff members. However, all staff will be working and available, just from remote locations.
All calls to all locations with be answered as the phone lines will ring to remote locations during normal business hours and assistance will be provided as usual. Staff will also be using the county’s 24-hour on-call line as well.
“They will continue with their planned breakfast/lunch delivery program to those in need from Beacon (thanks so much to our cook, drivers, and everyone making this program happen),” the county’s statement read.
Athens County Engineer’s Office will be closed to the public through June 8, but can be accessed via telephone (740-593-5514) or email. Land surveyors may submit surveys to Brandon Williams and/or Donnie Stevens for closure check and review via email at bwilliams@athensoh.org or dstevens@athensoh.org.
Athens County Health Department is operating on an essential services only model.
Athens County Records Center is closed to the public. The center can be accessed by phone (740-592-3228).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.