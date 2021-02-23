The Athens County Public Library "bookmobile" will be making its reprisal for the first time in over a decade, and will bring the full services of a county library to the road.
Laura O’Neil, outreach services manager, said the Athens County Public Library system had a bookmobile from the beginning of the library in 1935 until 2008, and the final bookmobile was sold in 2009.
O’Neil emphasized the bookmobile would offer as many library services as it could.
“It was important to me that we could offer as many of the services as possible that we normally offer in our buildings,” O’Neil said.
O’Neil said the truck will have a selection of fiction and non-fiction, DVDs, audiobooks, satellite wifi for rural areas and a printer and copy machine.
The bookmobile will also feature a bike rack on the front for bicycle rentals, O’Neil said.
For those with disabilities, it will be handicap accessible. It will also have a book cart to bring into senior care facilities.
The bookmobile will even have a 50 inch television monitor for showing movies or demonstrating how to use library services.
“We've just got almost all the bells and whistles that were offered,” O’Neil said.
O’Neil said the purpose of the bookmobile was to bring the services of the library to underserved parts of the Athens County community.
“I want to get out in the communities where people have trouble getting to the library, and bring the library a little closer to them,” O’Neil said.
The library system received the funding for the bookmobile from a financial donation set aside for outreach, O’Neil said.
Last year, the ACPL purchased the Ford E-450, and due to the coronavirus, it took almost a year for the truck to arrive. Then, custom modifications were done by Farber Specialty Vehicles in Reynoldsburg.
The art on the truck, featuring a tree and critters reading books, was undertaken by Kevin Morgan, a local artist who also has done work for Snowville Creamery and Jackie O's Brewery, and events like Ohio Brew Week and Ohio PawPaw Festival.
Now, however, that service is coming back. O’Neil said she is excited to bring the bookmobile back to the county.
“I don't have a childhood bookmobile experience but when I mention it here it seems everyone has a bookmobile story,” O’Neil said. “Not really having any bookmobile memories of my own, I'm really excited to get to create some new ones for people.”
Becca Lachman, communications director for the library, said she knows many community members are looking forward to the return.
“There are so many excited people who remember our bookmobile from years past and are excited it's going to be back out on the road again,” Lachman said.
O’Neil said the bookmobile will be operational no later than May. She said she still needs to familiarize herself with all the controls and functions of the truck, as well as finding another staff member to assist.
She said while she plans to develop a route for the bus, that may be some time away. Until then, she said, the bookmobile will be going where people are already gathered, or to local schools, or elsewhere.
“I’m going to where people are going to be instead of sitting at an intersection waiting for people to come,” O’Neil said.
