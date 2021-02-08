THORNVILLE, Ohio — Recovery centers, sober living houses and treatment facilities dot the region and work to combat the deadly disease of addiction. One such facility, new to the area, is Eagle Healthworks, located at 14882 state Route 13 in Thornville, Ohio.
The eponymous outpatient treatment center is owned and operated by couple Dennis and Tracey Eagleeye. Dennis, who is a state-licensed chemical dependency counselor, and his wife Tracey, who is a certified peer recovery supporter, work in a modest plaza office off state Route 13. There, addiction services await those in search of help.
Dennis started the clinic after working in addiction services for years, he said; however, he didn’t find the work all that satisfying. He thought that maybe he could do something better. Ultimately, he wants to provide an “exit strategy” from drugs.
“We try to create an environment where people have the support they need to sort of ultimately live their lives without (drugs),” he said.
Dennis chose the Thornville location to start the aspiring outpatient addiction treatment center because of its centrality to surrounding counties.
According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, 4,028 Ohioans died from unintentional drug overdoses in 2019. Of that 4,028 total, five deaths were in Hocking County; Fairfield County reported 28, Muskingham reported 33, Pickaway County reported 21 and Perry County reported 11.
“What we’re looking for is, we’re trying to help people in this underserved rural area,” Dennis said. “Ultimately, we’d like to continue opening clinics down further south and east. And, of course, just to get people that have no access. It’s a lot easier to find treatment if you’re in Columbus or Cleveland or Dayton, but when you’re around here, it’s not quite as simple.”
Treatment for substance abuse disorders sometimes isn’t accessible, easy or even desired. For Dennis, a major reason that individuals who have substance abuse disorders fear getting help is because of stigma.
“Stigma and fear, fear of seeking out, reaching out and asking for help somebody people that are in this — I can’t speak for all people — whether it’s the prison system or the court system or anything — but in addiction, their fear of authority is so great that they’d rather not even ask how to do stuff,” Dennis said. “They just think things are gonna go badly for them.”
Eagle Healthworks has been working closely with community services and leaders, Dennis said. Despite living rurally, not all people who live in the country can commute. Dennis knows this, and works with patients to help them access resources at-hand.
“A lot of folks don’t realize that their insurance company, whether it be Medicaid or Medicare or private, will pay for them to go anywhere they want to go,” Dennis said. “And so part of that’s our education with a patient.”
The only criteria for getting assistance from the clinic is simple: any substance-related addiction. That includes everything from opiates, stimulants and alcohol.
“Primarily right now what we’re seeing a lot of is fentanyl abuse, and we’re seeing a lot of methamphetamine abuse,” Dennis said. “And we’re seeing poly-substance abuse, so people are using both and using other things, too.”
The Thornville office also provides medical care for outpatients — something that is missing from a lot of substance abuse recovery settings, Dennis said. With its lab, nurse practitioner and examination room, the Thornville clinic will be able to treat conditions like STIs and hepatitis.
Currently, the clinic is working with 10 patients. Treatment is focused on the individual and not the group, Dennis said. Prospective clients can walk in or be referred. All treatment is voluntary, and patients do not stay at the center.
“(First) we do an intake process,” Dennis said. “We sit down, we talk to them and do a real quick assessment — actually it isn’t that quick, about an hour — but after the assessment, that’s when they’re going to see the provider. The provider is going to do an evaluation of them, and determine what the diagnosis is, whatever that may be. And then we come up with a treatment plan to best work with that particular individual.”
The Eagle process is a three-level method of treatment, Dennis explained.
“It’s work, support and faith,” Dennis said. “Faith in that you can get better. Work is on them — that they’re going to try to do this and we’re just here to be the support feature.”
All patients are different and that is why there is no set timeline for treatment, Dennis explained. Eagle Healthworks recognizes that each individual’s recovery moves at a different pace; it will work with patients for as long as they wish.
“We’re going to work with everyone,” Dennis said. “We don’t want to see anybody move there too quickly, where they relapse, overdose and die. But at the same time, we don’t want to slow them down by keeping them here longer than they actually have to be here.”
Dennis said Eagle Healthworks may collaborate with courts in the future; at the moment, its determining how they could work together. But he stressed that the clinic isn’t a public official or authority – it’s simply there to help.
“We’re not authority, we’re not the police, we’re not angry, we’re clinicians,” Dennis said. “Our whole purpose, our focus in life is to help the patient.”
For now, Dennis said the clinic hopes to provide assistance to 200-250 patients, and employ eight full-time workers in a variety of positions.
Recovery, to Dennis, means freedom. For Tracey, it means hope: “Hope that once you get there, you can have everything you could possibly dream of.”
****
Keri Johnson is a reporter for The Logan Daily News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.