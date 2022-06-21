Mitzi Lou’s is a new fully functioning take-out restaurant that specializes in comfort food, prepared by a staff that embodies the term “service with a smile.”
According to co-owner, Tami Bay, the restaurant, located at 817 W. Union St., officially opened on May 9 and also functions as a training facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The concept for Mitzi Lou’s sprouted last October. At the time, Bay and her business partner/husband were in Athens looking for office space to rent.
In 2012, the couple had started an organization entitled, Southern Ohio Adventures and Recreation (SOAR). The goal of SOAR was to offer services to individuals with disabilities and provide them with outlets for community, engagement and opportunities for employment.
SOAR originated in Vinton County and soon began expanding into Athens, Galia, Jackson, Ross and Washington counties in Ohio.
This organization also offers services like cooking classes, art and crafts classes, personal care classes and fulfills clients transportation needs.
The space the Bays decided to rent was located at the former site of Sweet Art’s Bakery & Cafe. Then, the idea came to them to start a restaurant that could also offer vocational training to people with disabilities.
Bay explained that the name of the restaurant was their children’s idea. Mitzi Lou’s was a combination of both their grandmothers first names — both of whom had reputations for being excellent cooks.
The menu at Mitzi Lou’s offers a variety of subs, wraps, paninis, pizza and side dishes. Their speciality is the Misty’s Mississippi Sub which is a slice of Mississippi roast on a panini with a side of au jus sauce.
Bay shared that, “In the beginning business was slow. But this gave our staff more time to be trained and help them be more comfortable in their new surroundings.”
She added that, “We have four staff members, and they’re always smiling and love to talk with customers. They’re so proud of the things they’re accomplishing and want everyone to know about it.”
Bay wanted to express her gratitude to the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities for their assistance in making their dream of opening this restaurant a reality.
ACBDD Superintendent, Kevin Davis, recently had lunch at Mitzi Lou’s. He described the food as “excellent and top notch.” He added, “As good as the food was the service and atmosphere there was even better.”
Davis went on to say, “Anytime someone starts a business that gives people with developmental disabilities a chance to earn a paycheck everyone in the community benefits.”
In the future, Mitzi Lou’s plans to offer customers the option to have their food delivered to them courtesy of Uber East and DoorDash.
To find out more about Mitzi Lou’s and view their menu visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mitzi-Lous-100994432416251.
Currently, Mitzi Lou’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:00p.m. To place an order call 614-852-4639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.