Staying connected with all of the services provided by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office will soon be as simple as opening a phone app, according to Sheriff Rodney Smith.
That’s because the Athens County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 317 Board and a third-party app development company to create an Athens County Sheriff’s Office phone application.
Earl Cecil, executive director of the 317 Board, noted that the sheriff’s office had approached him concerning the app a while ago, and after some research, he decided it was something his organization was interested in pursuing, and providing the funding. The app will mirror one already in place up in Hocking County.
“A few other counties have used these apps to promote their opioid response teams,” Cecil said. “Because of this, the homepage of the (Athens County) app will have a very large button to link people to assistance.”
Smith presented the proposed app to the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday morning, noting that the 317 Board has offered to pay all costs associated with the app — amounting to about $15,000 in the first year. Smith wasn’t there to ask for funds, but only asking for permission to enter into a contract with the app company, which was granted.
Smith told The Messenger this app will provide access to all of the sheriff’s office services.
Once created, the free-to-use app will be available on Apple and Android marketplaces.
“We always want to look at ways to better our technology,” Smith said. “In one place it can lead you to contact the sheriff’s office, it can lead you to our projects, to the sex offender program, sheriff sales, senior services, snow levels — that one app can lead you to anything we do.”
Smith said the app will allow citizens to directly access the office’s staff directory, the county’s sex offender directory and learn about upcoming sheriff sales. Users can also submit crime tips in a secure manner.
Other features will include links to Athens Most Wanted, a location finder, community feedback, a social media digest, county links and requests for sheriff’s reports.
The Athens County Overdose Prevention and Treatment Team, funded by a federal grant administered by the 317 Board, aides Athens County residents struggling with addition to gain help and get into treatment. The team was founded in April 2018, and also partners with Hopewell Health Centers of Athens, Athens County EMS, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and the Athens City-County Health Department.
The goal would be to allow for citizens to directly reach out to the overdose team and help save lives.
Athens County would be home to the sixth such sheriff’s app in the state. Smith said the app has been “very successful” in Hocking County thus far.
Cecil also had high hopes for the app’s ultimate goal of raising the notoriety of the Overdose Prevention and Treatment Team, noting Hocking County’s group, which is called Project HOPE, meets once a week and have become “real advocated for people with addictions.”
“So this is similar to what Hocking has done,” Cecil said. “I know the sheriff will use it for other purposes, but this is another tool in the toolbox for getting information out to the public for drug addiction and recovery options.”
County Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Smith to return in six months or so with statistics on how the app is being utilized in Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.