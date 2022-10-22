The plans to build a new Sonic building on Stimson Avenue have progressed, as the Athens Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance allowing a drive-in within 130 feet of a residential zone.
The board met Oct. 11 in city council chambers.
Code currently says a drive-in can not be within 200 feet of a R1 or R2 zone.
Instead of just installing a new drive-in, owner Jacob Stouffer, of North Folk Holdings LLC, hopes to tear down the current building and build a completely new one. He acquired the property earlier this month.
“Our facility is reaching the end of its useful life and we’d like to reinvest in it and make it a much more functional facility,” he said. “It will be a much more pleasant place to visit and a much more pleasant place to work.”
The old building, a former Rax, has been around since the 1980s.
“Because they’re completely tearing it down, they would need a variance in order to continue to have a drive-through at this location,” said David Riggs, director of code enforcement.
A board member noted that they have dealt with several similar variances. Riggs said a proposed change to the code addressing this issue is being brought before City Council for consideration.
Because this is an entirely new building, the owners will also have to elevate the building to meet FEMA floodplain requirements, Riggs said.
The building is in a mixed-use district, with residential property across the street.
“The hardship is that if the variance is not granted, then we’re kind of stuck with a facility as it is,” Stouffer said. “I guess it could be renovated, but we’re better off rebuilding this facility. … I think the town, our customers and employees would appreciate the substantial upgrade.”
The new building would eliminate inside dining and have an outdoor patio. The drive-through would be on the back of the building, Stouffer said.
In other matters, a zoning variance for a property at 2 Dalton Ave., which is zoned R-1 for residential, one-family homes, was withdrawn.
The variance asked for a 21.5-foot setback, where a 40-foot setback is required. Zoning only permits academic schools and colleges on the property.
At the July board meeting, several residents objected to the variance via both email and in-person during the meeting.
In other matters, the board also approved two zoning variances each for 6 Pomeroy Road and 8 Pomeroy Road.
The requests both sought to include residential space on the ground floor of buildings in a B3 zone, general business district.
The adjacent properties were bought in the past year, according to Ally Rapp Lee, representative of Umbrella of Athens LLC.
The current tenants of the downstairs units are elderly, disabled veterans.
“The units are HUD approved,” Rapp Lee said. “Then we came to realize that they were not Athens City Code approved rentals as well.”
The units help address a need for accessible and affordable housing within the city limits. Rapp Lee said no renovations would be needed for the variance to go into effect.
A member of the board noted that there are several buildings in that area that have residential units on the first floor.
Many of those properties were grandfathered in after zoning was created, according to Riggs.
