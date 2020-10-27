ALBANY — Anyone driving into Albany on Washington Road may have seen some construction rising from the parking lot of the Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department station.
The department, through concerted saving, scrimping and planning, has been able to save enough funds to build a new building that will help keep the growing department out of the weather. According to Chief Lee Bolen, the 36 by 60 foot building will cost about $75,000, but through the saving effort will not need any extra funding from the community.
The department has experienced growth during the past year, including the replacement of a tanker truck in 2019, allowing for an extra 1,000 gallons to be hauled to emergency scenes; a new rehab service truck, with associated supplies; and a new rescue boat trailer to help ensure the department is equipped for all possibilities.
A number of new individuals have also joined the department, raising it’s membership to over 45 individuals.
“We’ve needed this space for quite some time,” Bolen said. “We really appreciate all the community support on this project, and all we do, really.”
He noted that the department has also been in the process of replacing other outdated equipment and updating it to ensure the firefighters have all they need to fight blazes in the new manufacturing that has come into the village, in addition to the school’s location.
“I’ve been Chief since 2017, and I have not really heard any complaints toward our department,” Bolen said. “It’s greatly appreciated — it makes our jobs in terms of protecting the community much easier.”
Bolen explained that the new two-bay sub-station will allow the department the needed space for all of its equipment. The original station only has six bays, and the department now has seven vehicles that need storage. Athens County Emergency Management Services also houses vehicles and its Albany area station on the same property.
Although the building will be heated and cooled, that’s about all the amenities that will be included. A frost-proof outdoor water spigot allows the crews access to water for washing trucks and equipment, but no indoor plumbing will be installed.
The department averages over 125 calls for service each year.
