Cornerstone Home Builders co-owner Bret Howard (left) and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson were on hand Friday morning to help announce the plans for a new housing development, "Woodsedge Townhouses," at University Estates. The plan includes 48 townhomes with either two or three bedrooms.
A new housing project at University Estates will include townhomes with prices appealing to "potential Ohio University professors."
Ohio Realty owner/broker John Wharton and Cornerstone Home Builders co-owner Bret Howard unveiled their plans for the project Friday at the site near the University Estates water tower.
Entitled, "Woodsedge Townhouses," the project will involve the construction of 48 new townhouses that will tentatively be ready for occupancy later this year.
Also in attendance was Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
According to Howard, CHB bought the property at University Estates in 2018. Since then, he and his business partner, Patrick Lawson, have been working with the City of Athens to help make this project a reality.
The townhouses will be available in two versions: two bedrooms and three bedrooms. Howard noted that the two-bedroom homes will cost around $235,000, while the three-bedroom homes will go for $270,000.
He also specified that these townhouses will not fall under the category of "student housing."
"The affordability of these homes could encourage more potential Ohio University instructors to move to this area," Wharton said.
An official ground breaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for May or June.
Ohio Realty is located at 82 N. Court St., Athens. Cornerstone Home Builders, located at 39403 State Route 689, Albany, has been in business since 2001.
