Steve Patterson and Bret Howard

Cornerstone Home Builders co-owner Bret Howard (left) and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson were on hand Friday morning to help announce the plans for a new housing development, "Woodsedge Townhouses," at University Estates. The plan includes 48 townhomes with either two or three bedrooms.

 John Wharton

A new housing project at University Estates will include townhomes with prices appealing to "potential Ohio University professors."


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.