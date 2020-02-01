LOGAN — An Urgent Care opened on Monday, making Logan its new home. Its goal is to treat patients as conveniently possible.
The medical group is located in the same plaza as Walmart and is located next to Alpha Dental.
Chessie Rymer, nurse practitioner, works for the company and said the purpose of the Urgent Care is to not have people waiting for whatever treatment they need, adding that she hates to see people waiting around to be taken care of — especially at an Urgent Care facility.
There are rooms for exams and they are currently working on an x-ray room.
The Urgent Care sees patients for a wide variety of reasons — from the common cold to blood pressure issues, chronic asthma or COPD.
“People can come in if they have fractures or suspected fractures and we do physical exams for people who are going to be truck drivers or drive buses or drive some sort of a public service vehicle,” explained Rymer.
She continued that they will also perform sutures, treat abscesses, give strep tests, apply splinting to broken bones and several other procedures.
Rymer is new to walk-in urgent care, entering the field in early January. But her track record is full of experiences that makes her qualified to handle the duties of the job.
She has worked as a critical care and step-down care nurse along with caring for patients in an emergency department. In all, she has been a registered nurse since 2002.
“I wanted to get out of the hospital environment but I still wanted to stay bedside so that I could take care of patients one on one,” commented Rymer. “I like that face-to-face personal contact. I don’t want to be a nurse that just has sleeping patients or works from a computer.”
Rymer added that there are 24 Urgent Care groups throughout the area that all vary in size. Logan’s branch has a smaller staff with two people in the office — a nurse practitioner and a medical assistant. But as the office becomes busier, they will accommodate and add more staff so people do not have to wait.
“Our goal is to take care of people in a fast, expedient and quality manner,” remarked Rymer. “The benefit of being a smaller site is that the care is a little more personal. You are going to see one of two providers all the time so our repeat customers will see the same person.”
Rymer added that she believes being able to see the same nurse each time will improve the continuity of care, which is defined as the process by which the patient and their physician-led care team are cooperatively involved in ongoing health care management toward the shared goal of high-quality, cost-effective medical care, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Through this position, Rymer is expecting and looking forward to meeting members of the general public. Since the business’ first day on Monday, she had already seen her first five patients as of Wednesday.
Rymer believes this Urgent Care will benefit the people of Logan as well as those who are deciding to visit the area that may need some timely attention.
“Anytime that you can put in something that is going to benefit people in a way of giving them something that is convenient, a little less expensive and close to home, it is definitely worthwhile,” Rymer said. “This is a place where people genuinely want to do what is best for you. That is really our goal.”
Urgent Care is 12906 state Route 664, Suite A6. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information about information, call Urgent Care at 740-216-5028.
John Stran is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
