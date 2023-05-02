Chauncey Voting

This sign at the old Chauncey Elementary School tells how to have a safe voting experience during the General Election in November 2020. Athens County voters do not have to participate in the Primary Election on May 2, as there are no races. New voting laws went into effect on May 2.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Many Ohioans are taking to the polls May 2 for the primary election.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.