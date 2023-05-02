Many Ohioans are taking to the polls May 2 for the primary election.
Athens County is one of the exceptions, as no primaries are on the ballot, according to the Board of Elections.
A new voting law went into effect with this election changed the rules for voter identification, early voting and more.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office, acceptable identification now includes:
- An unexpired Ohio driver's license (A suspended license that has not expired may still be used).
- An unexpired Ohio state ID card
- An interim identification form issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- A U.S. passport or passport card
- A U.S. military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card, or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card (that includes the voter's name and photograph)
An Ohio driver's license or state ID card with a voter's previous address is acceptable.
Digital (or copy) versions of ID are not acceptable, except for the Veteran ID Card (VIC) issued by the Department of Veteran Affairs, as the VIC is now only issued digitally.
Previously, a United States passport or passport card was not a valid form of identification. It now is.
Those going to the poll can no longer use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, other government document or a concealed carry permit.
Related to the elections, League of Women Voters of Athens County is presenting two "Running for Local Office 101" information sessions in May.
Local offices include village council, village mayor, school board and township trustees. In Athens County, all of these positions are nonpartisan.
The information sessions will include an overview of the process and handouts. A local elected official will share their experiences running for office.
The two events are:
- 11 a.m. to noon May 6 in the Glouster Public Library, 20 Toledo St., Glouster. The guest speaker is Sam Sikorski, Glouster mayor.
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, in the Carthage Township Fire Station (21200 Holly Lane — Twp Rd 570C, Guysville) . The guest speaker is Robert Pullins, Carthage Township Ttustee.
Anyone from Athens County is welcome to attend either event — whether they plan to run for office or want to learn more about the process.
For information, contact the League at athensleagueofwomenvoters@gmail.com or (740) 590-4102. To have the League host an information session in your community, contact the League to discuss options and availability.
The League of Women Voters of Athens County encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
