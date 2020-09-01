A Newark man was arrested Friday, Aug. 28 in Franklin County by the Columbus Police and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, and was initially charged with a single count of rape, a felony of the first degree. He was taken into custody after investigators successfully located his vehicle in front of a Lowe’s store in Easton, Ohio, where he was working on a contracted project.
Following Sattelmyer’s arrest, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Newark Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Friday afternoon. Evidence of alleged multiple criminal offenses were present within the home and seized, including two rifles and a pistol.
On Monday, Aug. 31, an Athens County Grand Jury returned an indictment of Sattelmyer in regards to three victims, two of which are minors.
He is charged with two counts of rape involving a 12-year-old girl who Sattelmyer allegedly had “unlawful sexual conduct” with twice between July 10, 2017 and May 31, 2020. One instance being when the child was 8 years old and the other when she was 9, according to the indictment.
Additionally, Sattelmyer is charged with gross sexual imposition, or purposely compelling a person to submit to force or threat of force, involving the 12-year-old girl; another count of rape and gross sexual imposition, allegedly with a 14-year-old girl, who was 13 at the time of the offenses; and one count of having weapons while under disability, as he has previously been convicted of a violent offense which prevents him from possessing or carrying a firearm.
Three more counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition allegedly involving an 18-year-old woman between April 1 and May 31, 2020, were also brought against Sattelmyer.
According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the incidents involving all three victims occurred at the Ohio University Inn while he was working as a contractor for the new Menards on East State Street in Athens.
Sattelmyer is currently incarcerated in the Franklin County Corrections Center II and will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.
This case has been investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Job and Family Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.
