The Columbus Metropolitan Club hosted a debate for the constituents of the 15th Ohio Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) and challenger Joel Newby last Friday, leading to some charged exchanges as Chief Content Director at WOSU Public Media Mike Thompson led the conversation.
The debate was unexpected, as Stivers declined to debate in a virtual forum offered by the Athens County League of Women Voters earlier this fall, and also did not provide answers in the League’s statewide voting information website, vote411.org. Stivers has held the office since 2011, previously serving in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1985 until a chance resignation in the Ohio Senate in December 2002. That led to Stivers’ appointment to the position in early 2003. He was reelected to the position in 2004.
Newby, a native of Pickaway County and Columbus-based attorney, has touted his experience living and working “across the district” as he spent formative years in Atlanta, Ohio, before moving to Athens, where he earned his Bachelors of Political Science and Sociology at Ohio University, followed by a Masters of Political Science from the same institution.
COVID-19
Thompson asked the candidates what mindset they most closely aligned to in regards to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic — to assert personal responsibility on individuals and private businesses, or a government mandate to enforce masks, business closures and physical distancing.
Stivers said he believed masks and social distancing were important tools in fighting the virus. But he noted he would like to see a national framework to ensure states would be able to have uniformity in the economy and business sectors. He noted that neighboring states have different regulations, leading to issues with sectors that were considered essential in one state, but not in the other.
Newby agreed with Stivers on the importance of masking and social distancing regulations, but pressed the incumbent on why he did not seem to follow his own advice, noting photos of the representative with constituents over the summer where masks had not been donned. He also asked the incumbent about the lack of COVID-19 response bills sponsored or co-sponsored by Stivers.
“I think it’s something that as a leader we have to promote,” Newby said.
Stivers responded that he has supported three aide packages through Congress; that he is also helping with “Operation Warp Speed,” which aims to create a vaccine to the virus; and that there was one example of him not wearing a mask on his social media.
“I shouldn’t have taken it off,” he said. “That was in June, I’ve certainly tried to lead by example since then, and I do lead by example.”
Thompson pressed Stivers, noting that his Congressional website stated in bold, red letters “If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a facemask,” and asked if he would stand by that advice.
“I didn’t know that was on my site, that was probably old advice,” Stivers said. “The CDC has gone back and forth on mask-wearing as well, but I believe you should wear a mask. I’ll get that fixed on my website.”
His website has since changed the information under the risk and prevention section concerning the Coronavirus.
Health insurance
Stivers was asked about the possibility of the Affordable Care Act being overturned, and how people with pre-existing conditions could be ensured affordable health care.
He noted several bills he is associated with, specifically noting the Raise Act, which he is a lead sponsor on. Stivers said the bill will help increase how much money can be rolled over annually in a flexible spending account. The accounts are important, Stivers said, as the rollover funds will help people afford the out-of-pocket expenses of a doctor’s office visit.
“We need to make drugs more affordable,” Stivers said, and advocated for price transparency and regulatory reform.
Newby was questioned on why he does not support Medicare for All, but does support a single-payer healthcare system.
“The difference is, I look at the Medicare system, how it currently stands, and I see all the holes in it,” Newby responded. “Instead of trying to fix up the broken truck, let’s just go ahead and get a new truck that will actually be a functioning unit.”
He noted that neither presidential candidate has advocated for a single-payer system, and that he would be seeking to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions’ access to the ACA because of this.
“A single-payer system would kick 180 million Americans off of their private insurance that they like, it will also raise costs and increase the size and scope of the government,” Stivers said. “Can we talk about what happened in Europe when they did socialized medicine? Rich people can buy private insurance ... and poor people die waiting in line.”
“No, they don’t,” Newby responded. “That’s factually wrong.”
Trump tax cuts
The two were asked about their stances on the tax cuts passed under the Trump Presidency, with Thompson noting the soaring stock market, historically low unemployment and increased wages seen before the pandemic. He asked if the candidates believed the tax cuts strengthened the economy.
Newby questioned the tax cuts’ worth, asking if they had provided a facade of strength. He noted that job growth was at “one of the worst times,” and that for the plan to work, a higher rate of economic growth was needed than had been seen pre-pandemic. He advocated for the “rich paying their fair share,” and adding cash to the government’s reserves for building infrastructure.
Stivers said he did believe the cuts worked, noting the same points Thompson had before. He said it would take time for the plan to work, and that although it was starting with a deficit, it would have ultimately worked if the pandemic had not hit. He also claimed that wages are growing faster for lower income jobs than higher income jobs, and said the tax cuts are “working for everyone up and down the economic ladder.”
Clean Energy
Newby has noted a plan to completely do-away with using coal by 2050. He called the climate change the “issue of our generation,” and advocated for using Ohio’s land for solar and wind farms. He noted he was not pro-nuclear, as there is not yet a viable way to fully remediate the nuclear waste.
Stivers noted his support of natural gas as a bridging technology from power garnered from coal and nuclear plants. He also noted his support of further research into batteries, noting that the wind and sun don’t shine at all times.
Police Reform, Racism and Protesting
Both candidates agreed: systemic racism is an issue all of America is facing head on at the moment, and must be continued to be addressed.
To that end, Stivers advocated for police and economic reform, saying he believes much of systemic racism is based out of the laws and ordinances enacted here. He said that ultimately, the reform would allow for everyone to achieve the American dream on an even playing field, allowing individuals and families equal opportunities to receive things like homeownership.
He also cited his bipartisan work with many representatives, both of Ohio and other states. He also advocated for educating constituents on no-knock warrants and abuse of force. Stivers attacked Newby for not sitting down with the Fraternal Order of Police, asking how a solution to racism could be found if he wasn’t speaking to the group.
Newby advocated for defunding the police and redirecting the funding to public mental health services and drug rehab and reform. He noted that Stivers responded to the George Floyd shooting after four days, and said he instead took time to listen to the Black community and incorporate their words and ideas into his platforms.
“When it comes to sitting down and having a conversation, I think what is really missing there is the hardline that the Order took against any changes,” he said. “A great example of where that didn’t take place was in Athens, where many aspects of my proposal actually went into place, and they actually did a review and submitted their findings to the council, and they’re going to make real-world changes.”
The full debate can be watched on the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Youtube page.
