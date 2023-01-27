Newspaper seeks Valentine's Day couple for story Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Are you in a relationship that has lasted at least 50 years, one that still makes your heart skip a beat? Are you part of a relationship in which you reunited after several years apart?The Athens Messenger would like to share some unique love stories with readers on Valentine’s Day. Participating couples must be willing to be interviewed and have their photo taken.To share your unique love story, contact staff writer Tracey Maine at tmaine@athensnews.com. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Literature × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Artifacts' owner defends signs about gender About 100 protest Artifacts for transphobic signage, business practices D'Augustino breaks TVC record while guiding Alexander to important win over Vinton County Burrow and Bengals bounce over Bills to advance to AFC Championship Ohio GOP censures Rep. Edwards Trending Recipes
