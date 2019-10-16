The man accused of having shot a local tattoo parlor owner has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Ramon Luis Nieves, 25, was arraigned in Athens County court this past Friday. He posted bond of $100,000 (with no 10 percent allowed), though several restrictions were imposed by Judge Patrick Lang.
Nieves is placed on house arrest at his current residence in Cambridge, and is required to wear an ankle monitor. He is also ordered to not have any contact with the victim, Alex Andrews. His defense attorneys also filed a motion to allow Nieves to leave his home for medical appointments at a Cambridge hospital.
Nieves faces a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
As The Messenger has reported, Andrews was reportedly shot through his kitchen window early in the morning of Jan. 19, 2017. A shotgun blast of birdshot and buckshot wounded Andrews’ face, neck, chest and stomach. Andrews is functionally blind in his left eye and had to undergo two surgeries following the shooting.
Nieves is a former Ohio University student who did not graduate. He later lived in Columbus and in Brooklyn, New York, authorities have said. The Athens Police Department reportedly received help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Nieves in Columbus on Oct. 2.
Judge Lang scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Nov. 26 and the trial for Jan. 14, 2020.
