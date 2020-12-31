Parkersburg, WV – Eight Athens County organizations were among the 34 recipients of grant funding in support of our vision of “healthy people in healthy communities”. At its most recent meeting, the Board of Directors approved a total of $387,500.
Nine organizations that provide direct services, such as food and emergency assistance, received a total of $33,000 from the Basic Needs/Direct Service Grants Program.
- Belpre Area Ministries; Belpre, OH – $3,000 to purchase food and food vouchers for food pantry.
- Good Shepherd Episcopal Church; Parkersburg, WV – $3,500 for shoe vouchers for school aged children helped by their adopted families program.
- International Student and Faculty Services, Ohio University; Athens, OH – $5,000 to support a relief fund for food and rent to help international students living in Athens County and unable to work due to immigration regulations during COVID.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio; Columbus, OH – $2,000 lodging support for families from the Mid-Ohio Valley while their children seek medical treatment in the Central Ohio area.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown; Morgantown, WV – $2,000 Lodging support for families while their children are in the hospital.
- West Central Regional Drug Court; Parkersburg, WV – $5,000 to assist drug court participants with clothing, toiletries, and rental assistance to help maintain safe, sober living.
- Wirt County Recovery, Inc.; Elizabeth, WV – $5,000 to assist in health expenses for people in recovery.
- Women’s Care Center; Parkersburg, WV – $2,500 for transportation assistance, cribs, and mattresses for their Sweet Blessings Mentoring Program for their mothers.
- Wood County Society; Parkersburg, WV – $5,000 for the purchase of therapeutic tools for their assistive technology program serving people with disabilities.
Twenty-five organizations received support totaling $354,500 for their efforts addressing the health needs of their communities in the priority areas of healthy eating, active living; thriving neighborhoods; and mental health and addiction.
Healthy Eating, Active Living Priority Area
- Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County; St. Marys, WV – $11,000 for operating support and physical activity equipment for the Triple Play Program.
- Boys & Girls Club of Washington County; Marietta, OH – $20,000 to support the purchase and installation costs of the floor for their gym renovation.
- Lewis County Family Resource Network; Weston, WV – $10,000 to support Try This minigrants for healthy lifestyle projects in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
- Live Healthy Appalachia; Athens, OH – $4,500 to support their adult healthy cooking at home program.
- Washington County Health Department; Marietta, OH – $5,000 to support the contract with an expert to guide the coalition in self-care, affirmative inquiry and other coalition-building strategies.
Thriving Neighborhoods Priority Area
- American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley; Parkersburg, WV – $10,000 to support the purchase of a blood services vehicle.
- Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Inc.; Parkersburg, WV – $15,000 to support the Resource Coordinator who connects participants to critical resources and services.
- Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio; Millfield, OH – $25,000 to support the purchase of equipment, tools, and training materials for their home repair and rehabilitation program that will train people experiencing employment barriers.
- Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department; Parkersburg, WV – $40,000 to support the Oral Health Coordinator and to purchase a new dental chair for their dental hygiene clinics.
- Nazareth Farm; Salem, WV – $3,000 to assist in home repair projects for homeowners in Ritchie County.
- OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital; Athens, OH – $5,000 to support the purchase of children’s books featuring people of color as protagonists to enhance literacy as well as promote diversity and inclusion.
- Pilot Club of Jackson County; Ripley, WV – $5,000 to support the costs of dental services for adults in Jackson County.
- Pregnancy Resource Center of Athens County; Athens, OH – $1,000 to support educational programming on pregnancy and parenting.
- The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley; Parkersburg, WV – $5,000 to support the purchase of equipment for a café which will provide employment training opportunities for people with disabilities.
- Washington State Community College; Marietta, OH – $50,000 to support the Success Coach for their EARN program which trains non-traditional students to become registered nurses.
- West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy; Charleston, WV – $5,000 to support tracking the implementation and outreach around the expansion of Medicaid dental coverage and for the production and distribution of factsheets.
- Wood County Schools; Parkersburg, WV – $50,000 to support the costs of construction materials and labor fees to renovate the high school annex for a school-based health center.
Mental Health and Addiction
- Appalachian Children Coalition; Athens, OH – $15,000 for capacity building support.
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley; Parkersburg, WV – $3,000 to support their financial literacy program helping people in recovery.
- Fourth Circuit Public Defender Corporation; Parkersburg, WV – $5,000 to support the Outreach Coordinator who assists attorneys in child abuse and neglect cases.
- Health Recovery Services; Athens, OH – $4,500 to support the purchase of virtual reality headsets and tablets for treating adolescents with substance use/mental health disorders.
- Hope House; Ravenswood, WV – $7,500 for operating support to increase the capacity of their recovery residence.
- Recovery Point of WV; Huntington, WV – $5,000 to provide oral health care services to men entering the first phase of the long-term recovery program. This is in partnership with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.
- Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program; Athens, OH – $20,000 to support the renovation of a space that will become a relational trauma center in Nelsonville.
- SW Resources; Parkersburg, WV – $30,000 to support participants in recovery attending their training and employment program.
The due date for requests under the priority areas of healthy eating, active living; thriving neighborhoods; and mental health and addiction is Jan. 20, 2021. By midnight of this date, submit a full application for the Basic Needs/Direct Service Grants Program or a letter of inquiry for the Responsive Grants Program.
Nonprofits are encouraged to contact Sr. Molly Bauer, Senior Program Officer, at 304-424-6080 or mbauer@sistershealthfdn.org with questions about whether their grant request may be a good fit for the Basic Needs/Direct Service Grants Program. Letters of inquiry for the Responsive Grants Program may be submitted online at www.sistershealthfdn.org without scheduling a prior phone conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.