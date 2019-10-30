NELSONVILLE — A planned investigation into the seven members of Nelsonville City Council is off to a slow start.
Council members, tasked with appropriating the funds to pay for an investigation into themselves, did not take any action at Monday’s meeting. That is because of apparent communication issues related to a special investigator being chosen to conduct the review.
The Messenger previously reported that members unanimously voted on Oct. 14 for themselves to be investigated for possible (yet unstated) violations of the City Charter. The agreement was to ask County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn to investigate, or for him to recommend an independent investigator on his behalf.
Blackburn is related to a member of Council, so he got Logan attorney Tim Gleeson to agree to the assignment. Blackburn sent an email to Nelsonville City Attorney Garry Hunter — dated last Wednesday, Oct. 23 — announcing the selection. The letter also included a list of proposed questions Gleeson could ask members of Council in conducting the investigation.
By Friday, the Facebook page “Sunshine on Nelsonville” and The Messenger newspaper had obtained and publicized the letter’s contents.
However, at the Monday, Oct. 28 Council meeting, Hunter claimed he still had not received a copy.
Blackburn told The Messenger his office did send it to Hunter, and also provided the letter to City Manager Chuck Barga over the weekend.
Barga also contends he did not have it as of Monday’s meeting, and only received it on Tuesday.
Hunter was not available Tuesday to explain the situation.
Either way, the city offices apparently do now have an official copy.
As previously reported, the next step is for Hunter to draft a contract and for Barga to approve it.
It is then up to Council to appropriate the funds. The expectation is for this funding discussion to take place at the next Council meeting in November.
The letter from Blackburn states that Gleeson is “willing to conduct the investigation at the standard rate of $75 per hour, plus costs and mileage, not to exceed $7,500.00 without prior approval.”
The Messenger will have further reporting of other Council action taken at Monday’s meeting in an upcoming edition.
