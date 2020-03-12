A sewer extension project several years in the works will be addressed once more by the Athens County Commissioners after no bids were received for construction.
The project will provide sanitary sewers to the housing subdivisions along Route 50W and to some other nearby areas that are currently served by septic tanks. It is considered an environmental project. The sewage would be treated by the city of Athens, and broadband fiber cable will be laid to provide connectivity for residents in the same area.
Intelliwave has been working on the fiber cable portion of the project.
Plans for the project were approved by the Department of Agriculture in early February, clearing the way to bidding the project for construction. The bid opening was in early March, and Tuesday afternoon revealed no bidders have put in for the project. Project Engineer Kyle Schwieterman is expected to be at the March 19 Athens County Commissioner meeting to discuss the re-bidding of the project.
The overall project is expected to cost $34.5 million, rising from an initial $28.6 million.
In April 2019, the commissioners continued discussing the project and aimed at putting it out to bid by May or June. Funding was discussed: The USDA agreed to provide $14.3 million in grant funds and a 40-year, $14.5 million loan at 2 percent interest toward the overall project cost. Construction of the sewer extension is expected to cost $26.6 million, after the overall project cost jumped nearly $6 million in 2019.
In 2014, engineering for the project was authorized. It was at that time that the city of Athens and the county entered into an agreement for the city to treat the equivalent of 1,500 single households. Essentially, the city would provide treatment for existing residential and commercial development in the area, with only a little room for growth.
The county has said it will pay the city a $3.9 million capacity fee for use of the treatment plant.
In the spring of 2018, a discussion on grinder pumps began. About 60 homes were required to have such pumps in order to be a part of the sanitary sewer system. Homes required to have grinder pumps were not required to hook into the new sanitary sewer.
Attorney Frank Lavelle has also been involved with the project, seeking use of eminent domain easements from property owners for the sewer’s construction. His payments come from the Athens County Commissioners.
