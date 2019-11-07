Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Nov. 7 newspaper on Page A3.
Campus life at Ohio University is slowly returning to normal as conclusions are announced in the widespread investigation into student hazing.
Some groups have accepted responsibility and have earned ignominious, yet unspecified “reprimands.” Other groups have been fully reinstated due to a lack of evidence into the allegations made against them.
Investigations into the more serious accusations continue, with a handful of Greek Life organizations still under suspension. Investigations also continue into lower-level claims, though the corresponding organizations have been allowed to resume some functions with conditions.
The large-scale investigation which began at least five weeks ago is ongoing, with new organizations being implicated as recently as Nov. 1 — when the Theta Tau professional fraternity for engineering majors was placed under review.
Three sororities — Chi Omega, Delta Zeta and Pi Beta Phi — have been reinstated and their investigations dropped due to lack of evidence, according to Carly Leatherwood, a university spokesperson.
Meanwhile, two other Interfraternity Council chapters that were accused of hazing have accepted responsibility for violating the Student Code of Conduct, Leatherwood said. These include Theta Chi and Delta Tau Delta.
Allegations released by OU in October described that both organizations forced new members to carry pieces of fruit with them at all times, with the size of the fruit growing progressively larger as the pledging process went along.
The Messenger previously reported in detail the many other allegations made against fraternities, sororities, the men’s rugby club team and the Marching 110 band. These ranged from more benign examples like the fruit stories to more serious accusations of forced drinking and drug use; sleep deprivation; trapping students in a basement for days at a time; and inviting strippers to perform at a fraternity house.
