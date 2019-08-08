ALBANY — Students at Alexander Elementary School will not be participating in the Kids on Campus program this year.
That’s because the grant which funds the program for Alexander Elementary was not renewed, the school district recently announced.
Kids on Campus programming will continue for Alexander’s junior high and high school students.
Kids on Campus is a program that provides underserved, at-risk children and their families educational, nutritional and recreational opportunities. The programs are funded separately by federal 21st Century grants, and operated locally through Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions. Last year, nearly $5 million dollars were awarded to the program, according to an OU news release.
Funding was also provided this year for students of The Plains Elementary, Federal Hocking Elementary, Federal Hocking Middle School and High School, and Southern Local School District’s Millcreek Elementary, according to the Ohio Department of Education. That amounts to $1 million in awarded funds during Fiscal Year 2019.
