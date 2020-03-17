NELSONVILLE — A slow start from the planned investigation of all seven members of last year’s Nelsonville City Council has turned into nearly a standstill.
In February, the council appropriated more funding for Logan attorney Tim Gleeson, a former Vinton County prosecutor, who is conducting the investigation, raising the bill from $1,500 to $7,500. Gleeson claims an interim report on the investigation was sent to the city earlier this year, however no updates nor movement in the matter has been apparent to the public.
The Messenger previously reported that Nelsonville council members unanimously voted on Oct. 14, 2019 for themselves to be investigated for possible (yet unstated) violations of the City Charter, following a request from citizens for an investigation into then-city council president Dan Sherman’s actions. The agreement was to ask County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn to investigate, or for him to recommend an independent investigator on his behalf.
Blackburn is related to a member of Council, so he got Logan attorney Tim Gleeson to agree to the assignment. Blackburn sent an email to Nelsonville City Attorney Garry Hunter — dated Oct. 23, 2019 — announcing the selection. The letter also included a list of proposed questions Gleeson could ask members of Council in conducting the investigation.
The questions included:
- Have you ever directly asked an employee of the city to do anything as it related to city business?
- If so, who?
- Please list any council member you believe has violated the Nelsonville City Charter and how they violated the Charter.
- How do you know this happened?
- Who are the witnesses to this conduct regarding this matter?
Between that Wednesday and the following Friday, the Facebook page “Sunshine on Nelsonville” and The Messenger newspaper had obtained and publicized the letter’s contents.
However, at the Monday, Oct. 28 Council meeting, Hunter claimed he still had not received a copy.
Blackburn told The Messenger his office did send it to Hunter, and also provided the letter to City Manager Chuck Barga over the weekend of Oct. 26-27. Barga also contends he did not have it as of Monday’s meeting, and only received it on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
On Feb. 28, 2020, Gleeson said via email that he had submitted an interim report “last week” that he believed to be public record, but would not provide a copy of said report until City Council or city officials had determined the report to be public record.
Interim City Manager Scott Frank told The Messenger on Monday, March 9 as well as Monday, March 16, that council and the city had not yet received the interim report.
According to Frank, Gleeson was hired by Nelsonville’s city solicitor, Garry Hunter, who is in possession of the report. However, the city is working diligently to start work on the sewer plant. Closing for the plant was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, which Frank said might be slowing Hunter’s ability to pay the investigation attention.
Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Monday that his understanding is the matter is not criminal, and so decided it was not something his office would investigate.
“Tim and I discussed it, and created a questionnaire to help cut down on the time involved, as the city indicated it would like to keep costs down,” Keller stated. “City council members refused to fill it out and took forever to hire him, and then offered him only $1,500 — it seems like a waste of resources since it’s not getting done anyway. No one wants to write down what the matter centers around.”
As previously reported, the letter from Blackburn states that Gleeson is “willing to conduct the investigation at the standard rate of $75 per hour, plus costs and mileage, not to exceed $7,500.00 without prior approval.”
Much has changed in the city since the investigation began — the city manager of the time, Chuck Barga, has since retired; the city council president and vice president are no longer Dan Sherman and Greg Smith, respectively, although both men are still on council.
The original members of council that were to be investigated are Dan Sherman, Greg Smith, Taylor Sappington, Dottie Fromal, Carla Grant, Linda Watkins and Tony Dunfee. However, specifics of what these individuals are being investigated for are a bit fuzzy.
Gleeson told The Messenger in October he could not yet comment on the investigation because he wasn’t sure if the assignment had been finalized. Also, he described being unsure about the “precise allegations that are being made.”
As The Messenger has reported, this controversy was spurred by ongoing scrutiny into the conduct of Council President Daniel Sherman.
Members of Council’s Judiciary Committee recently heard a citizen’s complaint that Sherman allegedly violated City Charter in targeting them over a personal matter — a local resident, Missy Perez-Clemont, spoke before council and alleged Sherman had threatened a citation for her “Scoota Trailer,” which had been parked on her tree lawn for several years and is used to transport her mobility scooter.
Among other incidents mentioned was the controversy over the city’s gaga ball pit, which was installed at Nelson Commons Park in 2016 as an Eagle Scout project. It was removed in 2018 at Sherman’s direction because he claimed the pit’s sand bottom was being used as a litter box by feral cats and constituted a public health issue. Later, it was replaced but was funded by the city.
