Since 2005, the Sugar Bush Foundation has partnered with Ohio University and local communities to create a legacy of collaboration and service aimed at improving the quality of life in Appalachian Ohio.
Online nominations are being accepted now through March 31 for the Sugar Bush Foundation Board of Directors.
“The Sugar Bush Foundation provides a unique opportunity to help unite the University with local non-profits to deliver outstanding programs to our communities in the area of sustainability,” said Kelli Kotowski, executive director of Gift Planning at Ohio University. “The directors actively engage with our funded projects to help maximize the impact and find service on the board to be a rewarding experience.”
A supporting organization of The Ohio University Foundation, the Sugar Bush Foundation encourages civic engagement and fosters sustainable environmental and socioeconomic development in Appalachian Ohio, with a goal of creating healthy people, a growing economy and a vibrant environment.
Since its founding, the Sugar Bush Foundation has provided more than $2 million in funding to projects that impact Appalachian Ohio, including nearly $300,000 in its 2019-20 funding cycle. The organization’s current priorities include renewable energy, zero waste initiatives, environmental protection and restoration, food security and sustainable development.
Individuals who serve on the Sugar Bush Foundation Board of Directors bring a range of pertinent experience to the organization and must have an interest in sustainability. Board members meet in person three times a year — March, June and September — and participate in a phone conference meeting in December. Members serve three-year terms, but can be reappointed for unlimited terms.
