In times of crisis there are always heroes that help us through. They are not clad in spandex or wearing billowing capes, nor are they found lurking in the shadows awaiting a robbery to stop. Most often they are the people we all know. They are teachers and nurses, sanitation workers and delivery drivers. They are our Hometown Heroes, and we want your help to celebrate them.
Who is your hero? Do you know someone who has made an amazing impact on your community? Recognize them in our Hometown Hero contest. APG Media and The Athens Messenger are in search of stories about local heroes. Submissions will be accepted online only from May 18-30. Go to www.athensmessenger.com and click on Hometown Hero.
Once submitted, our heroes’s stories will be featured on our contest page where community members may vote for their favorite hero from June 15-27. At the end of the voting round, the three heroes with the most votes will receive a cash prize. The heroes will then be featured in print in the Messenger's Independence Day edition the week of July 4.
There is no charge for submissions and no charge to vote. Voters are able to vote daily during the voting round.
Sponsorships for the contest are available through May 15. Contact your local account executive for details.
First place prize is $200, second is $125, and third is $75.
Hero submissions
Start by telling us all about your local hero. Who they are, what they do, where do they live and why are they a hero? Submissions can, and should, be simple. We will edit for grammar.
If your hero knows you will be writing about them, ask them about their heroism and listen for a good quote to add to your submission.
If you have photos of your hero, it will make the story even better. If you can, upload your hero’s photo along with your submission.
Submit your story and photo by May 30 for a chance for your hero to win. Thank you for helping us celebrate our Hometown Heroes!
