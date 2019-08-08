Pumpkin and Voting

With three months to election day, the 2019 general election ballots are now set.

That is, unless there is a defect that prevents a candidate’s petition or an issue from being certified for the ballot.

The deadline for ballot issues and nonpartisan candidate filings was Wednesday at 4 p.m. Shortly after, the Athens County Board of Elections announced the filings for the November ballot. The board will meet Aug. 16 to certify these candidates and issues for the general election.

Only contested, nonpartisan races are included below. Partisan races for Athens City Council and Athens mayor are not included. A full list with all candidates will soon be available online at www.athensmessenger.com, or can be viewed at the Board of Elections website at athens.boe.com.

Candidate Races

Cities

Nelsonville City Auditor — Garry Dickerson, Taylor Sappington.

At-Large Nelsonville City Council, unexpired term, ending Dec. 5, 2021 (two seats available) — Dottie Fromal, Andrea Reany, Gregory Smith, Cory Taylor

At-Large Nelsonville City Council (3 seats available) —

Anthony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson, Shadrick I. MI. Paris, McCray Powell, Linda Watkins

Villages

Albany Mayor — Jon Bowser, Tim Kirkendall, Larry Payne

Chauncey Mayor — Robert Mattery, Amy Renner

Coolville Village Council (1 seat available) — Jeremy Miller, Curtis Mark Rood

Glouster Mayor — Thomas Hooper, Samantha Sikorski, Nathaniel Simons

Townships

Ames Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Kevin Brown, Lyle Fuller, Mark Jordan, Gary Richards

Ames Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brain Hines, Brent Kasler

Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer — Roger Bail, Carolee King

Rome Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Gary Tino McVery, John L. Young Jr.

Troy Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr., Matt Miller, Donald Welch

York Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Mike Freer, Ronnie L. Wend, II

School Districts

Alexander Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — Katheleen Dougan,

Ralph Harvey Sr., John Hutchinson, Lucy Delavel Juedes, Blake Regan

Athens City Board of Education (2 seat available) — David Hayden, Rusty Rittenhouse

Federal Hocking Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — William Elasky, Daniel Torrence, Stephanie Wilson

Nelsonville-York City Board of Education (3 seat available) — Andrea L. Conner, Dave Kline, Tanyah Stone

Trimble Local Board of Education (3 seat available) — Davie Owen, Kathy Trace

Issues/Levies

Townships

Township — Purpose, Type, Millage, Years

Alexander (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Alexander (excluding Albany) — Operating cemetery, additional, 1 mill, continuing period of time

Ames (excluding Amesville) — Road maintenance, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Bern — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Carthage — Fire protection, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years

Lee (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years

Lodi — Permanent improvements, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years

Lodi — Road maintenance (including dust control), replacement, 2 mills, 5 years

Rome — Provide and maintain firefighting facilities, equipment personnel, including paramedics and other emergency medical services; replacement; 1.1 mills; 5 years

Rome — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement, 1.1 mills, 5 years

Trimble (excluding villages) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years

Troy (including Coolville) — Maintaining firefighting facilities and fire apparatus, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years

Troy (excluding Coolville) — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; replacement; 2 mills; 5 years

Athens County Public Libraries — Current expense of library, replacement 1 mill and increase of 0.2 mill, 1.2 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Operation and maintenance of emergency medical services, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

Athens County — Maintaining senior citizens services and facilities, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Operating a tuberculosis clinic for care and treatment of tubercular residents, renewal, 0.3 mills, 5 years

Athens County — Maintenance and operation of the Athens City/County Health Department, replacement, 0.4 mills, 10 years

Athens County — Support children services and care and placement of children, replacement 2 mills and increase of 0.5 mills, 2.5 mills, 10 years

Athens County — Additional 0.25 percent sales tax, five years, with half of it going for operation of 911, a quarter for the general fund, a quarter to support of criminal and administrative justice services.

Nelsonville City — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 2 mills; 5 years

Nelsonville City — Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance, initiative petition

Albany Village — Police protection, replacement 0.5 mills and increase of 1 mill, 1.5 mills, 5 years

Amesville Village — Current expenses, renewal, 6.9 mills, 5 years

Amesville Village — Form 5-R Question 1, Beer and wine and mixed beverages for Park’s Place Kitchen LLC D-1 and D-2 liquor permits — on premise sales; local option

Coolville Village — Electric service opt-out aggregation

Glouster Village — providing and maintaining police department, equipment and personnel; renewal, 3 mills, 4 years

Trimble Village — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 3.2 mills, 5 years

Trimble Village — The Sensible Cannabis Ordinance, initiative

