With three months to election day, the 2019 general election ballots are now set.
That is, unless there is a defect that prevents a candidate’s petition or an issue from being certified for the ballot.
The deadline for ballot issues and nonpartisan candidate filings was Wednesday at 4 p.m. Shortly after, the Athens County Board of Elections announced the filings for the November ballot. The board will meet Aug. 16 to certify these candidates and issues for the general election.
Only contested, nonpartisan races are included below. Partisan races for Athens City Council and Athens mayor are not included. A full list with all candidates will soon be available online at www.athensmessenger.com, or can be viewed at the Board of Elections website at athens.boe.com.
Candidate Races
Cities
Nelsonville City Auditor — Garry Dickerson, Taylor Sappington.
At-Large Nelsonville City Council, unexpired term, ending Dec. 5, 2021 (two seats available) — Dottie Fromal, Andrea Reany, Gregory Smith, Cory Taylor
At-Large Nelsonville City Council (3 seats available) —
Anthony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson, Shadrick I. MI. Paris, McCray Powell, Linda Watkins
Villages
Albany Mayor — Jon Bowser, Tim Kirkendall, Larry Payne
Chauncey Mayor — Robert Mattery, Amy Renner
Coolville Village Council (1 seat available) — Jeremy Miller, Curtis Mark Rood
Glouster Mayor — Thomas Hooper, Samantha Sikorski, Nathaniel Simons
Townships
Ames Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Kevin Brown, Lyle Fuller, Mark Jordan, Gary Richards
Ames Twp. Trustee unexpired term, ending Dec. 31, 2021 (1 seat available) — Brain Hines, Brent Kasler
Lee Twp. Fiscal Officer — Roger Bail, Carolee King
Rome Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Gary Tino McVery, John L. Young Jr.
Troy Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr., Matt Miller, Donald Welch
York Twp. Trustee (1 seat available) — Mike Freer, Ronnie L. Wend, II
School Districts
Alexander Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — Katheleen Dougan,
Ralph Harvey Sr., John Hutchinson, Lucy Delavel Juedes, Blake Regan
Athens City Board of Education (2 seat available) — David Hayden, Rusty Rittenhouse
Federal Hocking Local Board of Education (2 seat available) — William Elasky, Daniel Torrence, Stephanie Wilson
Nelsonville-York City Board of Education (3 seat available) — Andrea L. Conner, Dave Kline, Tanyah Stone
Trimble Local Board of Education (3 seat available) — Davie Owen, Kathy Trace
Issues/Levies
Townships
Township — Purpose, Type, Millage, Years
Alexander (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Alexander (excluding Albany) — Operating cemetery, additional, 1 mill, continuing period of time
Ames (excluding Amesville) — Road maintenance, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Bern — Fire protection, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Carthage — Fire protection, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years
Lee (excluding Albany) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years
Lodi — Permanent improvements, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years
Lodi — Road maintenance (including dust control), replacement, 2 mills, 5 years
Rome — Provide and maintain firefighting facilities, equipment personnel, including paramedics and other emergency medical services; replacement; 1.1 mills; 5 years
Rome — Maintaining and operating cemeteries, replacement, 1.1 mills, 5 years
Trimble (excluding villages) — Fire protection, renewal, 0.5 mills, 5 years
Troy (including Coolville) — Maintaining firefighting facilities and fire apparatus, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years
Troy (excluding Coolville) — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; replacement; 2 mills; 5 years
Athens County Public Libraries — Current expense of library, replacement 1 mill and increase of 0.2 mill, 1.2 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Operation and maintenance of emergency medical services, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
Athens County — Maintaining senior citizens services and facilities, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Operating a tuberculosis clinic for care and treatment of tubercular residents, renewal, 0.3 mills, 5 years
Athens County — Maintenance and operation of the Athens City/County Health Department, replacement, 0.4 mills, 10 years
Athens County — Support children services and care and placement of children, replacement 2 mills and increase of 0.5 mills, 2.5 mills, 10 years
Athens County — Additional 0.25 percent sales tax, five years, with half of it going for operation of 911, a quarter for the general fund, a quarter to support of criminal and administrative justice services.
Nelsonville City — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 2 mills; 5 years
Nelsonville City — Nelsonville City Cannabis Ordinance, initiative petition
Albany Village — Police protection, replacement 0.5 mills and increase of 1 mill, 1.5 mills, 5 years
Amesville Village — Current expenses, renewal, 6.9 mills, 5 years
Amesville Village — Form 5-R Question 1, Beer and wine and mixed beverages for Park’s Place Kitchen LLC D-1 and D-2 liquor permits — on premise sales; local option
Coolville Village — Electric service opt-out aggregation
Glouster Village — providing and maintaining police department, equipment and personnel; renewal, 3 mills, 4 years
Trimble Village — General construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges; renewal; 3.2 mills, 5 years
Trimble Village — The Sensible Cannabis Ordinance, initiative
