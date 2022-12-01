NELSONVILLE — Celebrate the holiday with a trip to North Pole Nelsonville on Saturday.
The city will host various activities Saturday that culminate in a parade and lighting of the Public Square and visits with Santa Claus.
Activities begin with the Nelsonville Fire Department's annual breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge, 53 Rock Boot Way.
The price for breakfast is $8 for adults. Children under 3 are free. For delivery or pickup orders, call 740-731-5414.
Later in the day, the lodge will host the Rotary Club’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-8 p.m.
Tickets for people aged 16 or older are $7, while people aged 15 and under cost $5.
Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
Also at the lodge, individuals can make a customized plush toy for themselves or a loved one. The activity begins at 5 p.m.
The North Pole Nelsonville parade will begin at 6 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m.
The line-up and start will be along Fayette Street. The parade will take a left to go up Jefferson Street, then take a left onto East Columbust Street. It will then go around the square and end at Rocky Boot Way.
After the parade, Nelsonville Public Square will be lit around 6:30 p.m.
Among the other activities will be Christmas carols and musical performances.
Athenian Berean Community Players will present "James and the Giant Peach Jr." at Stuart's Opera House at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available by visiting stuartsoperahouse.org online.
First Presbyterian Church cookie walk will be held on the square.
Santa Claus will be at the Elks Lodge for visits immediately following the lighting of the public square.
