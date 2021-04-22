On March 9, 2020, Northwest Title celebrated the long-awaited opening of its Athens, Ohio branch. A week later, a global pandemic hit.
Beginning as just an idea over a kitchen table, Northwest Title Family of Companies has been a locally owned and family operated business for over 50 years. The family of companies has had a presence in the South-Central Ohio region specifically, for over a decade.
After five years of looking to plant roots in Athens, Northwest Title finally discovered the perfect spot in the community. Located at 603 West Union Street, Suite 200, Athens, OH 45701, the office sits on the banks of the beautiful Hocking River.
Despite breathtaking views of the Ohio University campus just outside its closing rooms, the Athens office started off its journey empty. Only one week after the business opened its doors, they had to be shut, as the state lockdown orders were put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine.
With teams having to work remotely because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the space was quiet. However, behind the scenes, there was momentum building. Having built relationships with local realtors and lenders over the years, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a boom to the housing market and the title industry, especially in the Athens office.
According to a press release from Northwest Title, since its opening, the Athens location has flourished, adding on new staff and expanding its reach as a new staple of the local community.
"Northwest Title is honored to serve the Athens area for all your real estate title and escrow service needs. See you at the closing table," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.