Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous has named series of break-ins from November and December as the January 2020 Crimes of the Month.
Since mid-November, eight businesses have reported burglaries or attempted burglaries while they were closed.
According to the press release:
Nov. 19: The Athens Police Department received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar which is located at 700 E. State St. It was determine at approximately 5 a.m. on this date a male subject forcibly entered the business and stole several alcoholic beverages. The suspect was wearing dark colored jogging style pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
Nov. 24: APD received a second complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar. It was determined a suspect forcibly entered the business at approximately 6:20 a.m. and he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Nov. 24: APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at O’Betty’s Red Hot restaurant, located at 15 W. State St. Between 3-6:30 a.m., individual(s) forcibly entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Nov. 28: A man stole items after forcibly entering Brenen’s Coffee Café on Court Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 8: APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at Fish N Stuff, located at 4 Station St. The business had been forcibly entered between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. The individual(s) stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Dec. 15: At 5:20 a.m., APD responded to an activated burglary alarm at the Smoke Zone Smoke Shop, located at 80 N. Court St. Officers discovered signs an individual(s) was attempting to forcibly enter the business but was not successful.
Dec. 15: APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Silver Serpent which is located at 728 E. State St. The business had been forcibly entered between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. Dec. 15. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
Dec. 15: APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at the Hilltop Quick Change, located at 161 N. Lancaster St. The incident occurred between 3 p.m. Dec. 14 and noon Dec. 15.
Dec. 16: APD received a complaint of a breaking and entering that occurred at OMG! Rotisserie, located at 139 Columbus Rd. It appears the business was illegally entered and items stolen between Dec. 14-16.
Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous is offering $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The phone number is (740)594–3331.
You can also look up details online at www.crimesolversofathens.org
