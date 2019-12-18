Ground has been broken for a new 30,000 square foot, two-story office building to be added on the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital campus.
The project budget is over $11 million, and the new building will be located between the hospital, which resides at 55 Hospital Drive, and the OhioHealth Urgent Care building at 265 West Union street.
The new building is set to open in early December 2020, and groundwork has already begun in anticipation of a late October 2020 construction end-date. The hospital hopes to begin moving in during November of that year.
The building will house many services currently located in the Castrop Health Center building, as well as some services from Parks Hall. The facility will house an expanded Family Practice Residency Program and 5,000 square feet of the building is reserved for future growth.
All OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College specialty practices will remain at the Castrop Center. This is to allow better access for patients and providers to the hospital and its services.
